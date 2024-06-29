【SDGs】逆転の発想から生まれた皿で環境負担を減らす
節水という形で、世界の水不足問題に取り組む高野雅彰さん。これまでは業務用の節水ノズルの開発・販売をしてきましたが、水を出す側だけではなく、水を受ける側でも節水する、という逆転の発想にたどり着き、「水洗いだけで汚れが落とせる皿」を開発しました。世界レベルで課題となっている水・食料の問題と向き合い、人々の生活をより豊かに便利に、そして環境負荷を減らす製品を開発していきたいと語る高野さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Masaaki Takano is working to address the world’s water shortage problem by conserving water. Until now, he has developed and sold commercial water-saving nozzles, but he came up with the idea of conserving water not only in terms of how much is dispensed but also in terms of how much is used. He developed a dish that can be cleaned simply by washing it with water. Mr. Takano says he wants to tackle the global issues of water and food and develop products that make people’s lives richer and more convenient, while also reducing the burden on the environment. What kind of future does he envision?