「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 556.12」公開 - 『The First Descendant』対応
米NVIDIAは6月27日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバ「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 555.99」の提供を開始した。ドライバダウンロードページのほか、GeForce Experienceからもダウンロードできる。
「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 556.12」公開 - 『The First Descendant』対応
『The First Descendant』におけるDLSS 3.5機能などを完全にサポートし、『PAYDAY 3』のDLSS機能搭載にも対応するドライバアップデート。そのほか『BOdycam』『EA Sports F1』『Pax Dei』『Soulmask』への最適設定を追加している。
○修正した不具合
[The Last of Us Part 1] 555.xxドライバで発生するメモリ不足エラー [4663766］
[Halo Infinite] 555.99ドライバで初期ロード画面中にクラッシュする [4685335］
[Valorant] 555.xxドライバでゲーム内統計が誤って高遅延を表示する [4668309］
○既知の不具合
Overwolfアプリケーションが動作しているとき、ノートブックのmuxスイッチがブロックされる [3804893］
⚠️ NEW DRIVER ALERT ⚠️ Get Game Ready for the best experience in The First Descendant featuring:🟢 DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction🟢 Ray Tracing🟢 DLAA🟢 + Reflex Launching July 2nd → https://t.co/eyUCcZgofa pic.twitter.com/I401o3JWGz- NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) June 27, 2024
© NEXON Korea Corp. & NEXON Games Co, LTD. All Rights Reserved.
