　グーグル（Google）は、8月13日に最新のPixelデバイスを発表することを明らかにした。同社のAIやAndroid OSのアップデートもあわせて紹介される。

　同社公式X（旧Twitter）アカウントの投稿では、新しいスマートフォンのGoogle Pixelと思われるシルエットが動画に登場し、シルエットに「IX」の文字が重ねられていることから、「Pixel 9」シリーズの発表と思われる。

　また、文字の色合いやGoogleロゴのアニメーションを見ると、同社の生成AI「Gemini」関連の新機能が発表されるとみられる。