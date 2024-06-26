グーグル（Google）は、8月13日に最新のPixelデバイスを発表することを明らかにした。同社のAIやAndroid OSのアップデートもあわせて紹介される。

同社公式X（旧Twitter）アカウントの投稿では、新しいスマートフォンのGoogle Pixelと思われるシルエットが動画に登場し、シルエットに「IX」の文字が重ねられていることから、「Pixel 9」シリーズの発表と思われる。

また、文字の色合いやGoogleロゴのアニメーションを見ると、同社の生成AI「Gemini」関連の新機能が発表されるとみられる。

Get ready for magic at #MadeByGoogle Learn more and sign up for updates: https://t.co/ZnBcg6S6vK pic.twitter.com/C6Of1L9g4a

Made by Google is coming August 13 - and we’ll be showcasing the latest #Pixel devices, the best of Google AI and @Android software updates. Sign up for updates → https://t.co/W5MELxS9fK pic.twitter.com/AHvF2iIXXV