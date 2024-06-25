2020年に自宅で謎の工業用化学物質にさらされて生死をさまよったというアシュリー・M・ジョヴィック氏が、アメリカの環境保護庁(EPA)に通報して調査を行ったところ、自宅の隣にAppleが建設した極秘のシリコン実験施設から排出された化学物質が原因だったことが判明したと報告しています。

Thread by @ashleygjovik on Thread Reader App - Thread Reader App

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1805006150410162322.html

Apple's Secret Silicon Fab at 3250 Scott Blvd - Ashley M. Gjovik

https://www.ashleygjovik.com/3250scott.html

2020年にアメリカのカリフォルニア州サンタクララにあるアパートに引っ越したジョヴィック氏は、自宅で工業用化学物質にさらされて生死をさまよう重大な病気にかかります。その後、自宅の隣にAppleのオフィスがあることを発見し、このオフィスについて調査したところ、市の記録からAppleがこのオフィスで半導体の製造を行っていることが明らかになります。





以下はジョヴィック氏が市が公開している文書の中から見つけた、Appleによるサンタクララオフィスの建築計画書。





この建築計画書によると、オフィスの一角には研究用のラボが併設されており、ここには「腐食性ガス貯蔵庫」や「酸性湿式実験室」などが存在することがわかります。





そして、「腐食性ガス貯蔵庫」と「酸性湿式実験室」は、何千もの住宅の目と鼻の先に配置されていました。





建築計画書にはこれらの施設が詳細に記されているものの、実際にはこれらの施設の存在が全く説明されていなかったそうです。しかし、「酸性廃棄物用のタンク」や「酸中和ピット」といった、「腐食性ガス貯蔵庫」や「酸性湿式実験室」に見られる特徴が、衛星写真で確認できるとのこと。





Appleはこれらの設備を外から見えない位置に設置することで規制を回避しているとジョヴィック氏は指摘。これらの調査結果をまとめ、ジョヴィック氏はEPAに通報。EPAの執行およびコンプライアンス部門は、2023年8月と2024年1月にAppleの製造施設に対して計3回の現地検査を実施しました。この結果、EPAはアメリカにおける廃棄物管理に関する法律であるRCRAに関する違反を少なくとも19件犯していると調査報告書にまとめています。





調査報告書によると、Appleにオフィス内の設備を隠ぺいする機会を与えないようにするため、EPAによる調査は当初抜き打ちで行われるはずでした。しかし、市の危険物処理当局がAppleに情報を提供してしまったため、EPAがAppleのオフィスに出向くと同社の環境・健康・安全チームのメンバーに出迎えられることとなったそうです。





それでもEPAはAppleオフィスの検査を通じ、「有害廃棄物の違法処理」「有害廃棄物の違法輸送」「施設外の大気中に有害廃棄物を違法投棄」「週末に化学薬品の備蓄を放置」といった複数の違法行為を突き止めます。





例えば、Appleは可燃性溶剤廃棄物を処理するために、地上に1700ガロン(約7700リットル)の化学薬品貯蔵庫を設置していますが、ここに保管されている化学薬品は明らかに危険廃棄物です。実際、貯蔵庫には「危険廃棄物」の表記があるものの、Appleは一方的に「貯蔵されているのは危険廃棄物ではない」と宣言し、危険廃棄物の取り扱いを否定しています。なお、当然ですがAppleは危険廃棄物の取り扱いに関する許可を取得していません。





また、EPAは検査の結果「Appleが違法に危険廃棄物を処理した」と結論を下していますが、Apple側は依然として「取り扱っているのは危険廃棄物ではない」と主張しています。なお、Appleが危険廃棄物ではないと主張する廃棄物には、有機溶剤のNMPが含まれていたことが明らかになっています。NMPの毒性は低いとされているものの、体内に一定量取り込まれると中枢神経系、骨髄、肝臓、精巣、腎臓、副腎などに悪影響をおよぼす可能性があるとされています。





Appleのオフィスにある化学薬品貯蔵庫で、有害物質の違法排出が行われていたことも明らかになりました。貯蔵庫では揮発性有機化合物(VOC)と溶剤の排気ガスがすべてひとつにまとめられ、フィルターを通して有害物質の除去が行われることなくそのまま屋外に排出されていたそうです。





Appleは溶剤の排出を監視しておらず、許可も取得していなかったため、屋外にどれだけの有害ガスが放出されたのかは不明です。さらに悪いことに、2020年から2023年にかけて、Appleは臨時の携帯型校正ガス検知器を使用して空気中のガスを監視していたと報告しているものの、その実施回数は「わずか1回」だそうです。





また、Appleは有害廃棄物を抑制するためのカーボンフィルターを5年間交換していなかったため、フィルターが全く役に立っていなかったことも明らかになっています。EPAによると、Appleは2020年にカーボンフィルターを交換した際、「溶剤に浸した炭は有害廃棄物ではない」と主張し、廃棄物を違法に処分していたことも明らかになりました。





さらに、EPAはAppleがオフィス内に無許可で多数の小型危険廃棄物タンクを設置していることも発見しています。この中には非常に強い可燃性を持った腐食性の化学物質も含まれていますが、Appleは「ここには水を注いでいただけなので危険廃棄物を取り扱ったことはなく、危険廃棄物ではないため検査を実施したことも一度もない」と一方的に説明したそうです。





また、EPAの検査官が、キャップが外れたまま保管されていた腐食性の液体化学物質入りの容器をAppleの化学薬品貯蔵庫で発見しています。EPAが「Appleさん、なぜ容器は開いたままなのでしょうか？」と質問したところ、Appleは「キャップを開けることで蒸気が抜けて爆発しません」と説明したそうです。





Appleの化学薬品貯蔵庫では腐食性液体が入った容器が30個、可燃性液体の入った容器が12個壁際に積み重ねられていたそうですが、ラベルは見えないようになっていたため、EPAは独自にこれらが何かを調べなければいけなかった模様。





Appleのオフィスは24時間365日稼働していたものの、週末は無人で廃棄物の適切な監視も行われていませんでした。さらに、ジョヴィック氏がAppleの有害廃棄物の違法な取り扱いの実態を把握してから、Appleは毎週行っていた施設の検査もやめてしまったそうです。





Appleはオフィスに併設した研究所で、廃棄物から出る排気の有害物質を除去することなくそのまま大気に放出していたことも明らかになっています。溶剤処理タンクから出る排気は、テストされていないカーボンボックスを通過しているものの、オフィスからそのまま大気に排出されており、これについても適切な許可をAppleは取得していないそうです。





なお、ジョヴィック氏はEPAから送られてきた調査報告書を一般向けに公開しており、以下からチェック可能です。