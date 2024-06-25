Appleが住宅地に極秘シリコン実験施設を作り違法な廃棄物処理を行ったせいで近隣住民に健康被害が出ていたことが明らかに
2020年に自宅で謎の工業用化学物質にさらされて生死をさまよったというアシュリー・M・ジョヴィック氏が、アメリカの環境保護庁(EPA)に通報して調査を行ったところ、自宅の隣にAppleが建設した極秘のシリコン実験施設から排出された化学物質が原因だったことが判明したと報告しています。
2020年にアメリカのカリフォルニア州サンタクララにあるアパートに引っ越したジョヴィック氏は、自宅で工業用化学物質にさらされて生死をさまよう重大な病気にかかります。その後、自宅の隣にAppleのオフィスがあることを発見し、このオフィスについて調査したところ、市の記録からAppleがこのオフィスで半導体の製造を行っていることが明らかになります。
If you're new to this part of the party: earlier this year I discovered that across the street from the Santa Clara apartment I moved into & got super sick, is a Apple office where per city records, Apple's clearly doing semiconductor manufacturing & venting solvents at the homes pic.twitter.com/PNp5QjcHvk— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) April 18, 2023
以下はジョヴィック氏が市が公開している文書の中から見つけた、Appleによるサンタクララオフィスの建築計画書。
I just got ahold of Apple's building plans they submitted to the city for their renovations to turn this existing semiconductor shop into something resembling an alien battleship. pic.twitter.com/jFYIs4jkZx— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2023年4月18日
この建築計画書によると、オフィスの一角には研究用のラボが併設されており、ここには「腐食性ガス貯蔵庫」や「酸性湿式実験室」などが存在することがわかります。
Here's Apple's SB01 occupancy plan. It includes labs for:
- Bake out 'wet'
- Corrosive gas bunker
- 'Acid wet'
- etc
You enter offices from the north. To enter the silicon fab clean rooms, you walk through a 'gown' area where they assumably put on bunny suits
Sounds residential pic.twitter.com/l9QelgpP34— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2023年4月18日
そして、「腐食性ガス貯蔵庫」と「酸性湿式実験室」は、何千もの住宅の目と鼻の先に配置されていました。
A 327 sqft 'corrosive gas bunker' and 351 sqft 'acid wet' lab sound exactly like something you want to have a stone's throw from thousands of homes. pic.twitter.com/WPqHRvjc4u— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2023年4月18日
建築計画書にはこれらの施設が詳細に記されているものの、実際にはこれらの施設の存在が全く説明されていなかったそうです。しかし、「酸性廃棄物用のタンク」や「酸中和ピット」といった、「腐食性ガス貯蔵庫」や「酸性湿式実験室」に見られる特徴が、衛星写真で確認できるとのこと。
Apple's updated diagrams, & the satellite view, replace the acid tanks & pits with a very consistently unlabeled little thingamajig here that I'm gonna guess is the 'acid neutralization system' they have building permits for
I wonder what those two exterior exhaust vents do pic.twitter.com/mZJZEaTU5s— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2023年4月18日
Appleはこれらの設備を外から見えない位置に設置することで規制を回避しているとジョヴィック氏は指摘。これらの調査結果をまとめ、ジョヴィック氏はEPAに通報。EPAの執行およびコンプライアンス部門は、2023年8月と2024年1月にAppleの製造施設に対して計3回の現地検査を実施しました。この結果、EPAはアメリカにおける廃棄物管理に関する法律であるRCRAに関する違反を少なくとも19件犯していると調査報告書にまとめています。
🧵In 2020, I nearly died from mysterious industrial chemical exposure at my home. Later I discovered my employer was dumping toxic waste into our windows from their Skunkworks semiconductor fab next-door. I tipped off EPA, who raided them in 2023. EPA just sent me the report 💀⬇ pic.twitter.com/25C1Yz0ogK— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月23日
調査報告書によると、Appleにオフィス内の設備を隠ぺいする機会を与えないようにするため、EPAによる調査は当初抜き打ちで行われるはずでした。しかし、市の危険物処理当局がAppleに情報を提供してしまったため、EPAがAppleのオフィスに出向くと同社の環境・健康・安全チームのメンバーに出迎えられることとなったそうです。
The inspection was supposed to be unannounced so EPA surprises the inspected party who has no chance to cover up issues before EPA gets inside. However city HazMat tipped off Apple & EPA was greeted by Apple's EH&S team. Note: what EPA found was AFTER Apple had time to clean up. pic.twitter.com/5OF7CpmnBS— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月23日
それでもEPAはAppleオフィスの検査を通じ、「有害廃棄物の違法処理」「有害廃棄物の違法輸送」「施設外の大気中に有害廃棄物を違法投棄」「週末に化学薬品の備蓄を放置」といった複数の違法行為を突き止めます。
TLDR; EPA discovered that Apple was:
- illegally treating hazardous waste
- illegally transporting hazardous waste
- illegally dumping hazardous waste into the ambient air outside the facility (into the apartment windows)
- leaving stockpiles of chemicals unattended on weekends pic.twitter.com/WxY09O4iXH— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月23日
例えば、Appleは可燃性溶剤廃棄物を処理するために、地上に1700ガロン(約7700リットル)の化学薬品貯蔵庫を設置していますが、ここに保管されている化学薬品は明らかに危険廃棄物です。実際、貯蔵庫には「危険廃棄物」の表記があるものの、Appleは一方的に「貯蔵されているのは危険廃棄物ではない」と宣言し、危険廃棄物の取り扱いを否定しています。なお、当然ですがAppleは危険廃棄物の取り扱いに関する許可を取得していません。
Illegal treatment: Apple set up a 1700 gallon aboveground chemical storage tank to treat their ignitable solvent waste. The chemicals are clearly haz waste. The tank was even marked haz waste. But Apple had no permits for it because they unilaterally declared it wasn't haz waste. pic.twitter.com/sZAabeeYfU— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月23日
また、EPAは検査の結果「Appleが違法に危険廃棄物を処理した」と結論を下していますが、Apple側は依然として「取り扱っているのは危険廃棄物ではない」と主張しています。なお、Appleが危険廃棄物ではないと主張する廃棄物には、有機溶剤のNMPが含まれていたことが明らかになっています。NMPの毒性は低いとされているものの、体内に一定量取り込まれると中枢神経系、骨髄、肝臓、精巣、腎臓、副腎などに悪影響をおよぼす可能性があるとされています。
But Apple's potential felonies did not stop there! Apple also decided to transport the illegally treated haz waste (which Apple claimed was never haz waste) to a disposal facility still claiming it wasn't haz waste (even though it was). In 2021 the same waste stream included NMP. pic.twitter.com/PM4PhMedGh— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月23日
Appleのオフィスにある化学薬品貯蔵庫で、有害物質の違法排出が行われていたことも明らかになりました。貯蔵庫では揮発性有機化合物(VOC)と溶剤の排気ガスがすべてひとつにまとめられ、フィルターを通して有害物質の除去が行われることなくそのまま屋外に排出されていたそうです。
This same solvent waste storage tank full of env crimes also featured illegal emissions too! The solvent VOC air emissions from the tank & all of the facility's solvent exhaust was collected in a mainline & dumped into the air on the roof, without a permit, & probably unabated. pic.twitter.com/NyX8VFEfxS— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月23日
Appleは溶剤の排出を監視しておらず、許可も取得していなかったため、屋外にどれだけの有害ガスが放出されたのかは不明です。さらに悪いことに、2020年から2023年にかけて、Appleは臨時の携帯型校正ガス検知器を使用して空気中のガスを監視していたと報告しているものの、その実施回数は「わずか1回」だそうです。
Because Apple wasn't monitoring its solvent emissions, & had no permit, its unclear just how much toxic waste Apple dumped into our bedrooms. Also, it gets worse. Between 2020-23, Apple did monitor the air for vapors with an ad hoc, handheld, calibrated gas detector...ONE TIME. pic.twitter.com/SVwjVP1T3a— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月23日
また、Appleは有害廃棄物を抑制するためのカーボンフィルターを5年間交換していなかったため、フィルターが全く役に立っていなかったことも明らかになっています。EPAによると、Appleは2020年にカーボンフィルターを交換した際、「溶剤に浸した炭は有害廃棄物ではない」と主張し、廃棄物を違法に処分していたことも明らかになりました。
We previously discussed how Apple didn't change its carbon filters for ~5yrs per their manifests; so they were prob useless. EPA also noticed that when Apple started changing filters in 12/2020, Apple claimed solvent drenched charcoal wasn't haz waste, & illegally disposed of it. pic.twitter.com/8zvXqG1JR4— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月23日
さらに、EPAはAppleがオフィス内に無許可で多数の小型危険廃棄物タンクを設置していることも発見しています。この中には非常に強い可燃性を持った腐食性の化学物質も含まれていますが、Appleは「ここには水を注いでいただけなので危険廃棄物を取り扱ったことはなく、危険廃棄物ではないため検査を実施したことも一度もない」と一方的に説明したそうです。
Next, EPA discovered that Apple had many smaller nonpermitted tanks of haz waste scattered around the plant; including "highly flammable" & corrosive chemicals. Apple unilaterally declared it wasn't hazardous waste because Apple 1) never analyzed it & 2) did pour water into it. pic.twitter.com/zmWd1spOxU— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月24日
また、EPAの検査官が、キャップが外れたまま保管されていた腐食性の液体化学物質入りの容器をAppleの化学薬品貯蔵庫で発見しています。EPAが「Appleさん、なぜ容器は開いたままなのでしょうか？」と質問したところ、Appleは「キャップを開けることで蒸気が抜けて爆発しません」と説明したそうです。
The US EPA inspector noticed Apple had a 55-gallon container of corrosive liquid chemicals sitting in Apple's "Chemical Bunker," & the container's cap was removed
EPA said: hey Apple, why is that container open?
Apple responded: its open so the vapors vent & it doesn't explode pic.twitter.com/zSLkDqKZCN— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月24日
Appleの化学薬品貯蔵庫では腐食性液体が入った容器が30個、可燃性液体の入った容器が12個壁際に積み重ねられていたそうですが、ラベルは見えないようになっていたため、EPAは独自にこれらが何かを調べなければいけなかった模様。
Speaking of Apple's Chemical Bunker...when US EPA started looking around, it saw 30 containers of corrosive liquid, & 12 containers of flammable liquids, all "stacked against the wall." The labels were not visible so EPA had to dig through the jugs to figure out what was there. pic.twitter.com/425JDzqbzJ— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月24日
Appleのオフィスは24時間365日稼働していたものの、週末は無人で廃棄物の適切な監視も行われていませんでした。さらに、ジョヴィック氏がAppleの有害廃棄物の違法な取り扱いの実態を把握してから、Appleは毎週行っていた施設の検査もやめてしまったそうです。
If you're thinking, ok that sounds dangerous, but I'm sure Apple was keeping an eye on things...The facility operated 24/7 but only M-F. On the weekends it was unattended & they didn't monitor their waste. They also stopped weekly inspections after I learned what they were doing. pic.twitter.com/2Vm0vDxyIJ— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月24日
Appleはオフィスに併設した研究所で、廃棄物から出る排気の有害物質を除去することなくそのまま大気に放出していたことも明らかになっています。溶剤処理タンクから出る排気は、テストされていないカーボンボックスを通過しているものの、オフィスからそのまま大気に排出されており、これについても適切な許可をAppleは取得していないそうです。
Finally lets talk about Apple's factory exhaust. Much of Apple's solvent exhaust vented out "as is" from the main system. The illegal solvent treatment tank exhaust went through untested carbon boxes, but then out a tiny vent pointed *down* at the building. There were no permits. pic.twitter.com/f2TsW0Vz2w— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) 2024年6月24日
なお、ジョヴィック氏はEPAから送られてきた調査報告書を一般向けに公開しており、以下からチェック可能です。
US EPA Enforcement & Compliance conducted 3 onsite inspections of Apple's fab facility in 8/2023 + 1/2024. US EPA noted at least *19* potential violations of the RCRA hazardous waste statute.
I just posted US EPA's report for public access. Dropbox link: https://t.co/ocZi23fx47— Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) June 23, 2024