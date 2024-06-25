【Steam：サマーセール】
6月28日2時より開催予定

　Valveは、同社が運営するPCゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」にて「サマーセール」を6月28日2時より開催する。期間は7月12日2時まで。

　本セールでは「パルワールド」や「Supermarket Simulator」といった2024年の話題作を含む数千タイトルを特別価格で販売。「Steam」公式Xで投稿された動画では、セール対象タイトルの一部を見ることができる。このほかにもSteamの新たなステッカーセットやプロフィールグッズがラインナップされる。