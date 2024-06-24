Intel CPU¤òÅëºÜ¤·¤¿PC¤ÎUEFI¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥à¥¦¥§¥¢¤ËÀÈ¼åÀ¡¢³ÎÇ§¤È¹¹¿·¤ò
¥µ¥¤¥Ð¡¼¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£´ë¶È¤ÎEclypsium¤Ï6·î20Æü(ÊÆ¹ñ»þ´Ö)¡¢¡ÖUEFIcanhazbufferoverflow: Widespread Impact from Vulnerability in Popular PC and Server Firmware - Eclypsium¡ÃSupply Chain Security for the Modern Enterprise¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢Ê£¿ô¤ÎIntel Core¥Ç¥¹¥¯¥È¥Ã¥×¤ª¤è¤Ó¥â¥Ð¥¤¥ë¥×¥í¥»¥Ã¥µ¥Õ¥¡¥ß¥ê¡¼¾å¤ÇÆ°ºî¤¹¤ëPhoenix SecureCore¤ÎUEFI¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥à¥¦¥§¥¢¤«¤éÀÈ¼åÀ¤òÈ¯¸«¤·¤¿¤ÈÊó¤¸¤¿¡£¤³¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ¤ò°ÍÑ¤µ¤ì¤ë¤È¡¢¥í¡¼¥«¥ë¤Î¹¶·â¼Ô¤Ë¸¢¸Â¤Î¾º³Ê¤ª¤è¤ÓUEFI¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥à¥¦¥§¥¢Æâ¤Ç°°Õ¤Î¤¢¤ë¥³¡¼¥É¤ò¼Â¹Ô¤µ¤ì¤ë²ÄÇ½À¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£
UEFIcanhazbufferoverflow: Widespread Impact from Vulnerability in Popular PC and Server Firmware - Eclypsium¡ÃSupply Chain Security for the Modern Enterprise
¡ûUEFI¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ
ÀÈ¼åÀ¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¾ðÊó¤Ï¼¡¤Î¥Ú¡¼¥¸¤Ë¤Þ¤È¤Þ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
Phoenix Technologies Buffer Overflow Vulnerability in TPM Configuration - Phoenix Technologies - Leading PC Innovation since 1979
È¯¸«¤µ¤ì¤¿ÀÈ¼åÀ¤Î¾ðÊó(CVE)¤Ï¼¡¤Î¤È¤ª¤ê¡£
CVE-2024-0762 - ¥æ¥Ë¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥É¡¦¥¨¥¯¥¹¥Æ¥ó¥·¥Ö¥ë¡¦¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥à¥¦¥§¥¢¡¦¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥Õ¥§¥¤¥¹(UEFI: Unified Extensible Firmware Interface)¤ÎÊÑ¿ô½èÍý¤Ë¥Ð¥Ã¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥ª¡¼¥Ð¡¼¥Õ¥í¡¼¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ
¡ûÀÈ¼åÀ¤¬Â¸ºß¤¹¤ëÀ½ÉÊ
ÀÈ¼åÀ¤¬Â¸ºß¤¹¤ë¤È¤µ¤ì¤ëÀ½ÉÊ¤ª¤è¤Ó¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó¤Ï¼¡¤Î¤È¤ª¤ê¡£
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Kaby Lake) 4.0.1.1¤«¤é4.0.1.998¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Coffee Lake) 4.1.0.1¤«¤é4.1.0.562¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Ice Lake) 4.2.0.1¤«¤é4.2.0.323¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Comet Lake) 4.2.1.1¤«¤é4.2.1.287¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Tiger Lake) 4.3.0.1¤«¤é4.3.0.236¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Jasper Lake) 4.3.1.1¤«¤é4.3.1.184¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Alder Lake) 4.4.0.1¤«¤é4.4.0.269¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Raptor Lake) 4.5.0.1¤«¤é4.5.0.218¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Meteor Lake) 4.5.1.1¤«¤é4.5.1.15¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
¡û±Æ¶Á¤ÈÂÐºö
Eclypsium¤Ë¤è¤ë¤È¡¢¤³¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ¤Ï¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥à¥¦¥§¥¢¥¤¥ó¥×¥é¥ó¥È¤ä¥Ð¥Ã¥¯¥É¥¢¤òÈ÷¤¨¤¿¥Þ¥ë¥¦¥§¥¢¤ª¤è¤Ó¤½¤ì¤ò±¿ÍÑ¤¹¤ë¹¶·â¼Ô¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¼çÍ×¤ÊÉ¸Åª¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤¦¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦¡£¹¶·â¼Ô¤Ï¤³¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ¤ò°ÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¥ª¥Ú¥ì¡¼¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ä¾å°ÌÁØ¤Ç¼Â¹Ô¤µ¤ì¤ëÁÈ¤ß¹þ¤ß¤ÎÊÝ¸îµ¡Ç½¤ä¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥½¥ê¥å¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÇË²õ¤Ç¤¤ë¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥Þ¥ë¥¦¥§¥¢¤Ï¿¯³²¤·¤¿¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¾å¤ÇÌ©¤«¤Ë±ÊÂ³À¤ò³ÎÊÝ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬²ÄÇ½¤È¤µ¤ì¤ë¡£
¤³¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ¤Î¿¼¹ïÅÙ¤Ï½ÅÍ×(Important)¤ÈÉ¾²Á¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤êÃí°Õ¤¬É¬Í×¡£¾åµ¤ÎIntel Core¥×¥í¥»¥Ã¥µ¥Õ¥¡¥ß¥ê¡¼¤ª¤è¤ÓPhoenix SecureCore¤ÎUEFI¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥à¥¦¥§¥¢¤òÅëºÜ¤·¤¿¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤ò±¿ÍÑ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë´ÉÍý¼Ô¤Ë¤Ï¡¢±Æ¶Á¤ÎÍÌµ¤ò¥Ù¥ó¥À¡¼¤ËÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¡¢É¬Í×¤Ë±þ¤¸¤Æ¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥à¥¦¥§¥¢¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤ò¼Â»Ü¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¿ä¾©¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
¡ûUEFI¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ
ÀÈ¼åÀ¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¾ðÊó¤Ï¼¡¤Î¥Ú¡¼¥¸¤Ë¤Þ¤È¤Þ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
Phoenix Technologies Buffer Overflow Vulnerability in TPM Configuration - Phoenix Technologies - Leading PC Innovation since 1979
È¯¸«¤µ¤ì¤¿ÀÈ¼åÀ¤Î¾ðÊó(CVE)¤Ï¼¡¤Î¤È¤ª¤ê¡£
CVE-2024-0762 - ¥æ¥Ë¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥É¡¦¥¨¥¯¥¹¥Æ¥ó¥·¥Ö¥ë¡¦¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥à¥¦¥§¥¢¡¦¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥Õ¥§¥¤¥¹(UEFI: Unified Extensible Firmware Interface)¤ÎÊÑ¿ô½èÍý¤Ë¥Ð¥Ã¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥ª¡¼¥Ð¡¼¥Õ¥í¡¼¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ
¡ûÀÈ¼åÀ¤¬Â¸ºß¤¹¤ëÀ½ÉÊ
ÀÈ¼åÀ¤¬Â¸ºß¤¹¤ë¤È¤µ¤ì¤ëÀ½ÉÊ¤ª¤è¤Ó¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó¤Ï¼¡¤Î¤È¤ª¤ê¡£
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Kaby Lake) 4.0.1.1¤«¤é4.0.1.998¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Coffee Lake) 4.1.0.1¤«¤é4.1.0.562¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Ice Lake) 4.2.0.1¤«¤é4.2.0.323¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Comet Lake) 4.2.1.1¤«¤é4.2.1.287¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Tiger Lake) 4.3.0.1¤«¤é4.3.0.236¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Jasper Lake) 4.3.1.1¤«¤é4.3.1.184¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Alder Lake) 4.4.0.1¤«¤é4.4.0.269¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Raptor Lake) 4.5.0.1¤«¤é4.5.0.218¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
Phoenix SecureCore (Intel Meteor Lake) 4.5.1.1¤«¤é4.5.1.15¤è¤êÁ°¤Î¥Ð¡¼¥¸¥ç¥ó
¡û±Æ¶Á¤ÈÂÐºö
Eclypsium¤Ë¤è¤ë¤È¡¢¤³¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ¤Ï¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥à¥¦¥§¥¢¥¤¥ó¥×¥é¥ó¥È¤ä¥Ð¥Ã¥¯¥É¥¢¤òÈ÷¤¨¤¿¥Þ¥ë¥¦¥§¥¢¤ª¤è¤Ó¤½¤ì¤ò±¿ÍÑ¤¹¤ë¹¶·â¼Ô¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¼çÍ×¤ÊÉ¸Åª¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤¦¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦¡£¹¶·â¼Ô¤Ï¤³¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ¤ò°ÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¥ª¥Ú¥ì¡¼¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ä¾å°ÌÁØ¤Ç¼Â¹Ô¤µ¤ì¤ëÁÈ¤ß¹þ¤ß¤ÎÊÝ¸îµ¡Ç½¤ä¥»¥¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¥½¥ê¥å¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÇË²õ¤Ç¤¤ë¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥Þ¥ë¥¦¥§¥¢¤Ï¿¯³²¤·¤¿¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¾å¤ÇÌ©¤«¤Ë±ÊÂ³À¤ò³ÎÊÝ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬²ÄÇ½¤È¤µ¤ì¤ë¡£
¤³¤ÎÀÈ¼åÀ¤Î¿¼¹ïÅÙ¤Ï½ÅÍ×(Important)¤ÈÉ¾²Á¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤êÃí°Õ¤¬É¬Í×¡£¾åµ¤ÎIntel Core¥×¥í¥»¥Ã¥µ¥Õ¥¡¥ß¥ê¡¼¤ª¤è¤ÓPhoenix SecureCore¤ÎUEFI¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥à¥¦¥§¥¢¤òÅëºÜ¤·¤¿¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤ò±¿ÍÑ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë´ÉÍý¼Ô¤Ë¤Ï¡¢±Æ¶Á¤ÎÍÌµ¤ò¥Ù¥ó¥À¡¼¤ËÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¡¢É¬Í×¤Ë±þ¤¸¤Æ¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥à¥¦¥§¥¢¤Î¥¢¥Ã¥×¥Ç¡¼¥È¤ò¼Â»Ü¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¿ä¾©¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£