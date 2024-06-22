【SDGs】復活した村唯一の書店が次世代の未来を照らす
人口減少や電子書籍の台頭などで、2014年に村唯一の書店が閉店した長野県白馬村に、新たなスタイルの書店をオープンした福島洋次郎さん。主に取り扱うのは古本で、壁一面に広がる棚を1区画ずつ有料で貸し出し、棚主がそれぞれオススメの本を並べ、好きな値段で売る「ブックアパートメント」と呼ばれる販売システムを導入。子どもたちが思い描く夢へより近づき、未来を拓くきっかけを作る書店にしたいと語る福島さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Yojiro Fukushima has opened a new style of bookstore in Hakuba Village， Nagano Prefecture， where the village’s only bookstore closed in 2014 due to a shrinking population and the rise of e-books. The store mostly deals in second-hand books and has introduced a sales system called ゛Book Apartment，゛ in which the shelves that cover one wall are rented out one section at a time for a fee， and each shelf owner arranges their own recommended books and sells them at a price of their choice. Mr. Fukushima says he wants to create a bookstore that brings children closer to realizing their dreams and creates opportunities for them to open up their futures. What kind of future does Mr. Fukushima envision?