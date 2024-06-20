Oculus創業者パルマー・ラッキーが新ヘッドセットの情報を発表
MetaのVR・AR研究部門「Reality Labs」の原型になったVR企業「Oculus」の創業者で技術者のパルマー・ラッキー氏が、XR(クロスリアリティ)のカンファレンスであるAWE USA 2024に参加し、以前から約束していたとおり、取り組んでいる新しいヘッドセットについての情報を発表しました。
Oculus Founder's New XR Headset Built Around "military requirements" but Also "used for non-military stuff"
ラッキー氏は2024年6月上旬に、「究極のゲームボーイカラー」とうたった携帯ゲーム機「ModRetro Chromatic」を発表しました。
「究極のゲームボーイカラー」をOculus VRの創始者がリリース、「日中の屋外でも視認性良好なディスプレイ」「アルミ合金製の外装」など機能モリモリで当時のカセットもプレイ可能 - GIGAZINE
発表に対して「パルマー・ラッキーですらVRのヘッドマウントディスプレイ(HMD)より携帯機をリリースしたいらしい」と突っ込みをうけたラッキー氏は、「新しいHMDに取り組んでいることをAWEで発表予定です」と返しました。
I am going to be announcing the fact that I am working on a new HMD at AWE!— Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) June 3, 2024
AWEのステージに登場したラッキー氏は、約束通り、新しいHMDに取り組んでいることを発表しました。ただし、まだ取り組みは初期段階とのことで、ラッキー氏は「軍事的な必要性で動いていますが、非軍事的なことにも使えます」と述べるにとどまり、詳細な部分までは語りませんでした。
🚨 Breaking @PalmerLuckey announces that he is working on a new headset on stage at #AWE2024 that has both military and non military applications. This in response to the question what would you do if you were starting fresh pic.twitter.com/OZrv6wKtJW— Jesse Nowlin🎙Google Cloud Champion Innovator (@MrJNowlin) June 19, 2024
なお、ラッキー氏は会場に「Oculus」のロゴ入りで「Development Kit」と記載のあるケースを持ち込んでいました。
I am back in Long Beach for AWE, just a couple miles from where I started Oculus in my trailer over a decade ago!
We are going to be talking about the past, the present, what we would be working on today if we were starting from scratch, and maybe even something new. https://t.co/7VFSlXFO55 pic.twitter.com/QVm3cwG7Xf— Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) June 19, 2024
「実は、中に新開発のHMDを入れているのでは？」と期待した人もいたようですが、実際には文字通り、Oculusの最初の開発機であるOculus Rift DK1が入っていて、それはそれということで会場は盛り上がりを見せました。
Showing off the progress since the first Oculus DK1 which @PalmerLuckey pulled out of its original case to the @BigscreenVR brand new Bigscreen Beyond headset that fits in a beer can 🤯
Incredible! #AWE2024 pic.twitter.com/PFhm4ZegOJ— Jesse Nowlin🎙Google Cloud Champion Innovator (@MrJNowlin) June 19, 2024
ラッキー氏はこのほか、2023年の1年間でMetaのVRヘッドセット・Questが2000万台が売れて、VRゲーム「Gorilla Tag」を毎日100万人がプレイするようにVRを取り巻く環境が変化しており、成功の基準自体が変わったと語りました。
@PalmerLuckey talking about how much #VR has advanced in the last 10 years. 20x more pixels, 20 million quests sold last year, 3x less weight… a million people playing @GorillaTagVR everyday … the bar of success has been changed, ie, the perception of what success is…with… pic.twitter.com/FYBEv2pBCJ— Taron Khachatryan 🇦🇲 (@Taronium_) June 19, 2024
なお、XRマーケティング企業やVRスタジオの創業者であるSkeeva氏は会場にOculus Rift DK1を持ち込み、ラッキー氏のサインをもらったことを報告しています。
AWE is so incredible! Even got my Oculus DK1 headset signed by Palmer Luckey!
Are you at @ARealityEvent? Let's meet up! pic.twitter.com/XznRyVWbau— Skeeva (@skeeva) June 18, 2024