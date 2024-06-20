MetaのVR・AR研究部門「Reality Labs」の原型になったVR企業「Oculus」の創業者で技術者のパルマー・ラッキー氏が、XR(クロスリアリティ)のカンファレンスであるAWE USA 2024に参加し、以前から約束していたとおり、取り組んでいる新しいヘッドセットについての情報を発表しました。

ラッキー氏は2024年6月上旬に、「究極のゲームボーイカラー」とうたった携帯ゲーム機「ModRetro Chromatic」を発表しました。

「究極のゲームボーイカラー」をOculus VRの創始者がリリース、「日中の屋外でも視認性良好なディスプレイ」「アルミ合金製の外装」など機能モリモリで当時のカセットもプレイ可能 - GIGAZINE



発表に対して「パルマー・ラッキーですらVRのヘッドマウントディスプレイ(HMD)より携帯機をリリースしたいらしい」と突っ込みをうけたラッキー氏は、「新しいHMDに取り組んでいることをAWEで発表予定です」と返しました。



AWEのステージに登場したラッキー氏は、約束通り、新しいHMDに取り組んでいることを発表しました。ただし、まだ取り組みは初期段階とのことで、ラッキー氏は「軍事的な必要性で動いていますが、非軍事的なことにも使えます」と述べるにとどまり、詳細な部分までは語りませんでした。



なお、ラッキー氏は会場に「Oculus」のロゴ入りで「Development Kit」と記載のあるケースを持ち込んでいました。



「実は、中に新開発のHMDを入れているのでは？」と期待した人もいたようですが、実際には文字通り、Oculusの最初の開発機であるOculus Rift DK1が入っていて、それはそれということで会場は盛り上がりを見せました。



ラッキー氏はこのほか、2023年の1年間でMetaのVRヘッドセット・Questが2000万台が売れて、VRゲーム「Gorilla Tag」を毎日100万人がプレイするようにVRを取り巻く環境が変化しており、成功の基準自体が変わったと語りました。



なお、XRマーケティング企業やVRスタジオの創業者であるSkeeva氏は会場にOculus Rift DK1を持ち込み、ラッキー氏のサインをもらったことを報告しています。