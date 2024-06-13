【PS Plus 海外向け6月配信ゲームカタログ】6月18日 配信予定

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」の加入者向けのコンテンツ「ゲームカタログ」において6月の海外向け追加タイトルを公開した。

6月は、カプコンのアクションゲーム「モンスターハンターライズ」をはじめ、「Football Manager 2024」、「Crusader Kings III」、「AFTER US」などがラインナップしている。

なお、こちらは海外向けに配信されるタイトルとなっており、日本向けのタイトルラインナップは異なる場合がある。

「Monster Hunter Rise」

「Football Manager 2024」

「Crusader Kings III」

「Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6」

「After Us」

「Anno 1800」

「Police Simulator: Patrol Officers」

「Far Cry 4」

「LEGO The Hobbit」

「LEGO The Incredibles」

プレミアム向け

「Kayak VR: Mirage」

「LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy」

「Ghosthunter」

「Daxter」

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for June includes:



🐊Monster Hunter Rise

⚽ Football Manager 2024

👑 Crusader Kings III

⛰️ Far Cry 4

🌱 After Us

🏰 Anno 1800



…and more. The full lineup https://t.co/2bWhR2gUYm pic.twitter.com/pK5FvkebSl - PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 12, 2024

(C) 2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.