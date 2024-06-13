「モンスターハンターライズ」が登場！ PS Plus、海外向けゲームカタログ6月のラインナップ公開
6月18日 配信予定
ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」の加入者向けのコンテンツ「ゲームカタログ」において6月の海外向け追加タイトルを公開した。
6月は、カプコンのアクションゲーム「モンスターハンターライズ」をはじめ、「Football Manager 2024」、「Crusader Kings III」、「AFTER US」などがラインナップしている。
なお、こちらは海外向けに配信されるタイトルとなっており、日本向けのタイトルラインナップは異なる場合がある。
「Monster Hunter Rise」
「Football Manager 2024」
「Crusader Kings III」
「Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6」
「After Us」
「Anno 1800」
「Police Simulator: Patrol Officers」
「Far Cry 4」
「LEGO The Hobbit」
「LEGO The Incredibles」
プレミアム向け
「Kayak VR: Mirage」
「LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy」
「Ghosthunter」
「Daxter」
The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for June includes:- PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 12, 2024
🐊Monster Hunter Rise
⚽ Football Manager 2024
👑 Crusader Kings III
⛰️ Far Cry 4
🌱 After Us
🏰 Anno 1800
…and more. The full lineup https://t.co/2bWhR2gUYm pic.twitter.com/pK5FvkebSl
