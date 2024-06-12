Microsoft、脆弱性修正する6月の累積更新プログラムを配信開始
米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は6月11日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases June 2024 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。
○脆弱性に関する情報
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
June 2024 Security Updates - Release Notes - Security Update Guide - Microsoft
Security Update Guide - Microsoft
Security Update Guide - Microsoft
○脆弱性が存在するプロダクト
脆弱性が存在するプロダクトは次のとおり。
Azure Data Science Virtual Machines
Azure File Sync
Azure Monitor
Azure SDK
Azure Storage Library
Dynamics Business Central
Microsoft Dynamics
Microsoft Edge (Chromiumベース)
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Office Outlook
Microsoft Office SharePoint
Microsoft Office Word
Microsoft Streaming Service
Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL
Microsoft Windows Speech
Visual Studio
Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver
Windows Container Manager Service
Windows Cryptographic Services
Windows DHCP Server
Windows Distributed File System (DFS)
Windows Event Logging Service
Windows Kernel
Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers
Windows Link Layer Topology Discovery Protocol
Windows NT OS Kernel
Windows Perception Service
Windows Remote Access Connection Manager
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
Windows Server Service
Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service
Windows Storage
Windows Themes
Windows Wi-Fi Driver
Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem
Windows Win32K - GRFX
Winlogon
○ただちに適用を
マイクロソフトは6月の第火曜日となる6月12日、2024年6月の累積更新プログラムを公開。同プログラムは複数の欠陥を修正しているほか、いくつもの脆弱性を修正している。セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。
MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて同プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。
