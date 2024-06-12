米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は6月11日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases June 2024 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性があるとされている。

○脆弱性に関する情報

脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

June 2024 Security Updates - Release Notes - Security Update Guide - Microsoft

Security Update Guide - Microsoft

Security Update Guide - Microsoft

○脆弱性が存在するプロダクト

脆弱性が存在するプロダクトは次のとおり。

Azure Data Science Virtual Machines

Azure File Sync

Azure Monitor

Azure SDK

Azure Storage Library

Dynamics Business Central

Microsoft Dynamics

Microsoft Edge (Chromiumベース)

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office SharePoint

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Streaming Service

Microsoft WDAC OLE DB provider for SQL

Microsoft Windows Speech

Visual Studio

Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver

Windows Container Manager Service

Windows Cryptographic Services

Windows DHCP Server

Windows Distributed File System (DFS)

Windows Event Logging Service

Windows Kernel

Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers

Windows Link Layer Topology Discovery Protocol

Windows NT OS Kernel

Windows Perception Service

Windows Remote Access Connection Manager

Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)

Windows Server Service

Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service

Windows Storage

Windows Themes

Windows Wi-Fi Driver

Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem

Windows Win32K - GRFX

Winlogon

○ただちに適用を

マイクロソフトは6月の第火曜日となる6月12日、2024年6月の累積更新プログラムを公開。同プログラムは複数の欠陥を修正しているほか、いくつもの脆弱性を修正している。セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。

MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて同プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。