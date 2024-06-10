【Steam Nextフェス】
6月10日～6月17日 開催

　Valveは、オンラインイベント「Steam Nextフェス」を本日6月10日から開催する。開催期間は6月17日まで。

　「Steam Nextフェス」は、今後発売予定のタイトル情報や、体験版の配信などが行なわれるイベント。Steamの公式Xでは、様々なゲームの様子を収録した動画をチェックでき、開発者による配信など、新作タイトルに関する情報が公開される。

