Valveは、オンラインイベント「Steam Nextフェス」を本日6月10日から開催する。開催期間は6月17日まで。

「Steam Nextフェス」は、今後発売予定のタイトル情報や、体験版の配信などが行なわれるイベント。Steamの公式Xでは、様々なゲームの様子を収録した動画をチェックでき、開発者による配信など、新作タイトルに関する情報が公開される。

And a little summer showcase announcement of our own... Next Fest starts up again on Monday, June 10th! A glorious week for demos of all kinds, showing off upcoming games of all genres and styles.



See you next week for the launch of Steam's Next Fest, June 2024 Edition! pic.twitter.com/vWAcadp3rv