Steamにて、近日登場予定のゲームをピックアップする「Steam Nextフェス」が本日6月10日より開催体験版の配信や開発者によるライブストリーミングを実施
【Steam Nextフェス】
6月10日～6月17日 開催
6月10日～6月17日 開催
Valveは、オンラインイベント「Steam Nextフェス」を本日6月10日から開催する。開催期間は6月17日まで。
「Steam Nextフェス」は、今後発売予定のタイトル情報や、体験版の配信などが行なわれるイベント。Steamの公式Xでは、様々なゲームの様子を収録した動画をチェックでき、開発者による配信など、新作タイトルに関する情報が公開される。
And a little summer showcase announcement of our own... Next Fest starts up again on Monday, June 10th! A glorious week for demos of all kinds, showing off upcoming games of all genres and styles.- Steam (@Steam) June 6, 2024
See you next week for the launch of Steam's Next Fest, June 2024 Edition! pic.twitter.com/vWAcadp3rv
(C) 2024 Valve Corporation.All rights reserved.