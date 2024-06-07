【The Angry Birds Movie 3】6月7日 製作発表

セガのグループ会社ロビオ・エンタテインメントは、プライム・フォーカス・スタジオ、DNEGアニメーションと共にアニメーション映画「The Angry Birds Movie 3」を制作開始した。

本作はロビオが開発するゲーム「アングリーバード」の長編アニメーション映画第3作。怒りん坊の「レッド」とおしゃべりでお調子者の「チャック」の冒険を描く。声は「レッド」をジェイソン・サダイキス氏、「チャック」をジョシュ・ギャッド氏が前作2作品に続き担当する。

アングリーバードの長編アニメーション映画第3作

『The Angry Birds Movie 3（原題）』が制作決定🐦



Rovio, SEGA, and Prime Focus Studios announce The Angry Birds Movie 3 is in production!#アングリーバード #AngryBirds pic.twitter.com/ZO1Vt4i8SA - セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) June 7, 2024

Angry Birds and all related properties, titles, logos, and characters are trademarks of Rovio Entertainment Ltd and Rovio Animation Ltd and are used with permission. All Rights Reserved.