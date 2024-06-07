「アングリーバード」長編アニメーション映画第3作「The Angry Birds Movie 3」制作決定
【The Angry Birds Movie 3】
6月7日 製作発表
セガのグループ会社ロビオ・エンタテインメントは、プライム・フォーカス・スタジオ、DNEGアニメーションと共にアニメーション映画「The Angry Birds Movie 3」を制作開始した。
本作はロビオが開発するゲーム「アングリーバード」の長編アニメーション映画第3作。怒りん坊の「レッド」とおしゃべりでお調子者の「チャック」の冒険を描く。声は「レッド」をジェイソン・サダイキス氏、「チャック」をジョシュ・ギャッド氏が前作2作品に続き担当する。
アングリーバードの長編アニメーション映画第3作- セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) June 7, 2024
『The Angry Birds Movie 3（原題）』が制作決定🐦
Rovio, SEGA, and Prime Focus Studios announce The Angry Birds Movie 3 is in production!#アングリーバード #AngryBirds pic.twitter.com/ZO1Vt4i8SA
