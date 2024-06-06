大人気映画をベースにしたアクションシューティングゲーム『World War Z』開発チームが手がける三人称アクション『Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2』の通常版とGold Edition版が9月9日に発売予定であることがわかった。対応ハードはPlayStation5。

本作は画面内に登場する大量の敵を倒す血まみれアクションゲーム。遥か彼方の惑星を舞台に、スーパーヒューマンのスキルや、剣や銃、ハンマーなどの武器を駆使して戦っていくという内容になっている。

なお本発表と共に、新たなマルチプレイヤーモードのトレーラーが公開となった。

【公式】Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 マルチプレイヤーモード トレーラー| PlayStation5 | GSE

https://youtu.be/bzrUTKAnsZo?si=L6ZeFGRAwD3ozyoW



6vs6となるPvPには、「殲滅」「制圧」「キャプチャー＆コントロール」の3つのモードが実装。また、最大2人の仲間と協力するPvEの「オペレーションモード」も。各モードで、プレイヤーのクラスはブルワーク、コンバットシールド、スナイパーなど6つの中から選択可能となっている。

プレイヤーの見た目も、兜やグリーブなど豊富な種類から選択可能。またシーズンパスによって、新たなパーツも獲得可能だ。

なおゲーム発売後も定期的な無料アップデートで、ミッション・敵・武器などの新コンテンツが追加されていく予定だそう。

通常版 / Gold Edition版は、現在予約受付中だ。

GSE - Game Source Entertainment - 家庭用ゲーム 発売元 - | Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2：

https://bit.ly/3yG7Jgz

(執筆者: ガジェット通信ゲーム班)