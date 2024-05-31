PS5最新情報「State of Play」発表まとめ！ 「モンハンワイルズ」や「真・三國無双」シリーズ最新作など
【State of Play】
5月31日7時～ 配信開始
【State of Play｜5.31.2024】 【Ballad of Antara - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games】 【Skydance's BEHEMOTH - First Gameplay | PS VR 2 Games】 【Alien Rogue Incursion - First Gameplay | PS VR 2 Games】 【Where Winds Meet - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games】 【Until Dawn - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games】 【Path of Exile 2 - Console Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games】
5月31日7時～ 配信開始
ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、プレイステーション 5/PlayStation VR2用タイトルの最新情報を発表する生配信「State of Play」を5月31日7時に配信開始した。
今回の「State of Play」では、計14タイトルの最新情報が公開された。2025年発売予定である「モンスターハンターワイルズ」の最新映像をはじめ、「真・三國無双」シリーズの最新作が発表となった。
(C)2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.