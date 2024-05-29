【「7 Days to Die」開発者ストリーム】日本時間6月1日12時より配信

The Fun Pimpsは、サバイバルホラー「7 Days to Die」の開発者ストリームをTwitchにて日本時間6月1日12時より配信する。

「7 Days to Die」は荒廃した世紀末を舞台としたFPS、サバイバルホラー、タワーディフェンス、ロールプレイングゲームを組み合わせたオープンワールド型ゲーム。

本ストリームではVersion 1.0の開発者による「7 Days to Die」正式リリースの詳細が語られる予定となっている。

□「Twitch」

□「Steam」の「7 Days to Die」

TFP is proud to announce that the first 1.0 Developer Stream begins this Friday, May 31st at 9 PM CT. Join Co-Founders Richard Huenink, Joel 'Madmole' Huenink & Senior Developer Lathan (@fubar_prime) as they talk about changes coming to 1.0! https://t.co/lbDe9UCt3M pic.twitter.com/MWLL3NRFm4 - 7 Days to Die Official (@7DaystoDie) May 28, 2024

(C)2023 The Fun Pimps, LLC. 7 DAYS TO DIE is a trademark of The Fun Pimps, LLC. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.