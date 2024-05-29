チャットAI「Claude」などを開発するAI企業「Anthropic」が、OpenAIのAI研究者だったヤン・ライク氏を採用し、AIの安全性とセキュリティに焦点を当てた「スーパーアライメントチーム」を新設しました。

Anthropicは「OpenAIよりも安全性を重視する」ことを目標として掲げており、今回新設されたスーパーアライメントチームはAIの安全性とセキュリティのさまざまな側面、特に「スケーラブルな監視」「弱から強への一般化」「自動アライメント研究」に焦点を当てる予定とのこと。





関係者によると、ライク氏はAnthropicの最高科学責任者であるジャレド・カプラン氏の直属となり、記事作成時点でスケーラブルな監視に取り組んでいるAnthropicの研究者はチームの組閣が進むにつれてライク氏のチームに加わることになります。





ライク氏はかつて、OpenAIでスーパーアライメントチームをイルヤ・サツキヴァー氏と共に率いていましたが、「OpenAIのリーダーシップと中核的な優先事項について意見が合わない」と述べ、2024年5月にOpenAIを退社。





また、「過去数年間、安全性についての文化とプロセスは、派手な製品に遅れをとってきました」と述べ、「OpenAIは安全性を第一に考えるAGI企業にならなければなりません」と提言しています。





ライク氏とサツキヴァー氏などの主要なAI研究者を失ったOpenAIは、2024年5月にスーパーアライメントチームを解散しています。

