5月27日 公開

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）のプレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4用リアルドライビングシミュレーター「グランツーリスモ7」のアップデートが、今週実施されることが明らかになった。

これは、ゲームクリエイター山内一典氏のXにて公開されたもの。ポストでは、新たに追加されることを思わせる車種のシルエット動画も公開されている。

(C)2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc.

"Gran Turismo" logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities,businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. All rights reserved.