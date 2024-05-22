【PS Store：2,000円以下セール】期間：6月5日23時59分まで※一部タイトルは期間が異なる

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、同社運営のオンラインストア「PlayStation Store（PS Store）」にて「2,000円以下セール」を6月5日23時59分まで実施している。

本セールでは対象ダウンロードタイトルが2,000円以下の特別価格で販売されている。対象タイトルには「龍が如く」シリーズや「Fallout 76」、「アサシン クリード オデッセイ」などがラインナップされている。

なお、一部タイトルはセール期間が異なる。

対象タイトル（一部）

龍が如く3

価格：4,389円 → 1,931円（56%OFF）

Fallout 76

価格：4,888円 → 1,222円（75%OFF）

アサシン クリード オデッセイ

価格：9,240円 → 1,386円（85%OFF）

