メッセンジャーアプリのSignalがTelegramよりも安全であると専門家によって広くみなされている理由とは？
メッセンジャーアプリのSignalは、電子フロンティア財団が定める「最も安全なメッセンジャーリスト」で最高評価を獲得したメッセンジャーアプリで、その安全性からアメリカ上院議員間の連絡ツールとして公式に採用されています。しかし、イーロン・マスク氏らはSignalの安全性について懐疑的な目を向けており、メッセンジャーアプリのTelegramとともに、Signalの安全性を否定するキャンペーンを展開しています。
Telegram has launched a pretty intense campaign to malign Signal as insecure, with assistance from Elon Musk. The goal seems to be to get activists to switch away from encrypted Signal to mostly-unencrypted Telegram. I want to talk about this a bit. 1/— Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) May 12, 2024
今回の一件は、2024年5月7日に海外メディアのCity Journalが「Signalの取締役会長を務めるキャサリン・マーハー氏がかつて、アメリカ政府が支援する国家転覆に向けた工作員だったことと、自由で開かれたインターネットに反対しているため、Signalが危険にさらされているのではないか」と指摘したことに端を発します。
EXCLUSIVE: NPR CEO Katherine Maher is chairman of the board for Signal messaging app. But her history as a US-backed regime change operative and her opposition to a "free and open" internet have led some critics to fear that Signal may be compromised.https://t.co/CotU0BbQYk— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 6, 2024
この指摘に対してマスク氏は「Signalには対処されていない既知の脆弱(ぜいじゃく)性があります」と批判しました。なお、マスク氏の投稿には「Signalは既知の脆弱性に適切に対応しており、その対応状況を示している」とのコミュニティノートが付けられています。
There are known vulnerabilities with Signal that are not being addressed. Seems odd …— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2024
また、「Twitter」(現X)創業者のジャック・ドーシー氏もこの記事に対して「知らなかった」とのコメントを残しています。
did not know this https://t.co/J2pXKSrRJE— jack (@jack) May 7, 2024
さらにTelegramでは、マスク氏らの協力を得て、Signalが安全でないと非難するキャンペーンを実施しています。実際にTelegramのパヴェル・ドゥーロフCEOは「TelegramはSignalよりも安全だ」と宣伝しており、その目的についてジョンズ・ホプキンス大学のマシュー・グリーン氏は「活動家たちに暗号化されたSignalから、暗号化がほとんど実施されていないTelegramに切り替えてもらうため」と述べています。
Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, has recently been making a big conspiracy push to promote Telegram as more secure than Signal. This is like promoting ketchup as better for your car than synthetic motor oil. Telegram isn’t a secure messenger, full stop. That’s a choice Durov… pic.twitter.com/mDV1Ipdb2b— Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) May 12, 2024
グリーン氏によると、オープンソースで開発されたSignalプロトコルは、暗号学者によって徹底的なレビューを受けており、業界におけるゴールドスタンダードとなっているとのこと。
First things first, Signal Protocol, the cryptography behind Signal (also used in WhatsApp and several other messengers) is open source and has been intensively reviewed by cryptographers. When it comes to cryptography, this is pretty much the gold standard. 2/— Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) May 12, 2024
一方でTelegramは手動で暗号化された「シークレットチャット」を開始しない限り、デフォルトでは会話をエンドツーエンドで暗号化することができません。そのため、全てのデータがTelegramサーバー上で閲覧可能で、しばしば諜報機関による調査が入ることもあります。
Telegram by contrast does not end-to-end encrypt conversations by default. Unless you manually start an encrypted “Secret Chat”, all of your data is visible on the Telegram server. Given who uses Telegram, this server is probably a magnet for intelligence services. 3/— Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) May 12, 2024
しかし、ドゥーロフ氏は「Telegramには再現可能なビルドが存在している一方でSignalにはそれがない」と批判しています。
I want to switch away from that and briefly address a specific point Durov makes in his post. He claims that Signal doesn’t have reproducible builds and Telegram does. As I said, this is extremely silly because Telegram is unencrypted anyway, but it’s worth addressing. pic.twitter.com/KXnbKQW9qe— Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) May 12, 2024
この批判に対しグリーン氏は「Signalはオープンソースで開発されているため、FairPlay暗号化が導入されているiOS版ではソースコードのレビューを実施することは困難」と述べた上で、「TelegramはiOS版ビルドの再現を強引に実施する方法を紹介していますが、そのためには『ジェイルブレイク(脱獄)』したiPhoneが必要なほか、アプリ全体を検証することはできず、一部のファイルは暗号化されたままで、確認することはできないひどいものです」と指摘しました。
I want to give Telegram credit because they’ve tried to “hack” a solution for repro builds on iOS. But reading it shows how bad it is: you need a jailbroken (old) iPhone. And at the end you still can’t verify the whole app. Some files stay encrypted. https://t.co/vjzWDgTx4L pic.twitter.com/WxC5q38MjS— Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) May 12, 2024
さらにグリーン氏は「このようなTelegramの性質から、シークレットチャットモードであっても実際には機密ではないと考えています」と述べています。
I don’t really care which messenger you use. I just want you to understand the stakes. If you use Telegram, we experts cannot even begin to guarantee that your communications are confidential. In fact at this point I assume they are not, even in Secret Chats mode.— Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) May 12, 2024
Signalの代表取締役を務めるメレディス・ウィテカー氏は、Signalではデータが意図された人以外の手に渡らないように暗号化を使用していることや、Signalで用いられるプロトコルが業界のゴールドスタンダードであること、定期的に専門的な監査を実施していること、大規模な情報セキュリティ研究者コミュニティによる精査を更新の度に受けており、バイナリのセキュリティに影響を与える可能性のある悪意ある変更は即座に検出されることを挙げ、マスク氏らの指摘に反論しています。
また、ウィテカー氏は「私たちは非営利団体であるため、高値で買収されるためにでたらめを宣伝する動機はありません。たとえ誰かがSignalを買収したとしても、内国歳入法第501条C項3号に基づき、そのお金はミッションに沿った目的に再投資されます」と述べました。