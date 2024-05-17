¡Ö¥É¥é¥´¥ó¥¨¥¤¥¸¡§¥¤¥ó¥¯¥¤¥¸¥·¥ç¥ó Game of the Year Edition¡×¤¬Epic Games¥¹¥È¥¢¤Ë¤ÆÌµÎÁÇÛÉÛ¡ª 5·î24Æü¤Þ¤Ç

¡ÚEpic Games¥¹¥È¥¢¡§¡Ö¥É¥é¥´¥ó¥¨¥¤¥¸¡§¥¤¥ó¥¯¥¤¥¸¥·¥ç¥ó Game of the Year Edition¡×ÌµÎÁ¡Û´ü´Ö¡§5·î17Æü～5·î24Æü0»þ

¡¡Epic Games¤Ï¡¢PC¥²ー¥àÇÛ¿®¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡ÖEpic Games¥¹¥È¥¢¡×¤Ë¤Æ¡¢PCÍÑRPG¡Ö¥É¥é¥´¥ó¥¨¥¤¥¸¡§¥¤¥ó¥¯¥¤¥¸¥·¥ç¥ó Game of the Year Edition¡×¤ÎÌµÎÁÇÛÉÛ¤ò5·î17Æü¤è¤ê¼Â»Ü¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£´ü´Ö¤Ï5·î24Æü0»þ¤Þ¤Ç¡£

¡¡Epic Games¥¹¥È¥¢¤Ç¤ÏËè½µ¥²ー¥à¤ÎÌµÎÁÇÛÉÛ¤ò¼Â»Ü¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£º£²ó¤ÏGame of the Year¤Î¼õ¾ÞÎò¤Î¤¢¤ë¡Ö¥É¥é¥´¥ó¥¨¥¤¥¸¡§¥¤¥ó¥¯¥¤¥¸¥·¥ç¥ó¡×¤ÎDLCÁ´ÉôÆþ¤ê¤È¤Ê¤ë¡ÖGame of the Year Edition¡×¤¬ÂÐ¾Ý¡£5·î24Æü0»þ¤Þ¤ÇÌµÎÁ¤Ç¥À¥¦¥ó¥íー¥É¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤ë¡£

¢¢Epic Games¥¹¥È¥¢¡Ö¥É¥é¥´¥ó¥¨¥¤¥¸¡§¥¤¥ó¥¯¥¤¥¸¥·¥ç¥ó Game of the Year Edition¡×¤Î¥Úー¥¸

