マイクロソフト、5月セキュリティ更新プログラムの公開 - 60件の脆弱性修正
米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャーセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は5月14日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases May 2024 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Microsoftが2024年5月のセキュリティ更新プログラムをリリースしたと報じた。Microsoftはこのセキュリティ更新プログラムにおいて、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に対する合計60件の脆弱性を修正している。
○脆弱性に関する情報
脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
2024年5月のセキュリティ更新プログラム - リリースノート - セキュリティ更新プログラム ガイド - Microsoft
Security Update Guide - Microsoft
○脆弱性が存在する製品
脆弱性が存在する製品は次のとおり。
.NETとVisual Studio
Azure Migrate
Microsoft Bing
Microsoft Brokering File System
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
Microsoft Edge (Chromiumベース)
Microsoft Intune
Microsoft Office Excel
Microsoft Office SharePoint
Microsoft Windows SCSIクラスシステムファイル
Microsoft Windows 検索コンポーネント
Power BI
SQL 用 Microsoft WDAC OLE DB プロバイダー
Visual Studio
Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver
Windows CNG キー分離サービス
Windows Cryptographicサービス
Windows DHCPサーバー
Windows DWM Coreライブラリー
Windows Hyper-V
Windows Mark of the Web(MOTW)
Windows MSHTMLプラットフォーム
Windows NTFS
Windows Remote Access Connection Manager
Windows Win32K - ICOMP
Windows Win32K: GRFX
Windows カーネル
Windows タスクスケジューラ
Windows モバイルブロードバンド
Windows ルーティングとリモートアクセスサービス(RRAS)
Windows 共通ログ ファイルシステムドライバー
Windows 展開サービス
○対策
修正された脆弱性のうち、Windows MSHTMLプラットフォームの「CVE-2024-30040」および、Windows DWM Coreライブラリーの「CVE-2024-30051」はすでに悪用が確認されており、速やかなアップデートが望まれている。
セキュリティ更新プログラムの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性のいくつかは深刻度が重要(Important)と評価されており注意が必要。CISAは、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。
