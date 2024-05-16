Ubisoft、「ディビジョン」シリーズ新作「ディビジョン ハートランド」の開発中止を発表

【ディビジョン ハートランド：開発中止】5月16日 発表

Ubisoftは5月16日、プレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC用サバイバルアクションシューター「ディビジョン ハートランド」の開発中止を発表した。

本作は、2021年に発表された「Tom Clancy's The Division」シリーズの最新作。基本プレイ無料で当初は2023年配信予定となっていたが、その後「近日配信」として延期となり続報が待たれていた。

今回の開発中止はUbisoftの決算発表で明らかになったもの。資料によると“投資の選択の一環”で「ディビジョン ハートランド」の開発を中止し、「レインボーシックス」シリーズや5月21日よりプレシーズンが開始となる「エックスディファイアント」にリソースを再配置するとしている。

