【Steam：「Watch Dogs」シリーズセール】5月21日 終了

Ubisoftは、アクションRPG「Watch Dogs」シリーズが最大87％OFFで購入できるセールをSteamにて5月21日まで実施している。

「Watch Dogs」は、ハイテク機器をハッキングして己の目的のために戦うビジランテたちを描いたアクションRPGシリーズ。シリーズ初代の「Watch Dogs」では凄腕ハッカーのエイデン・ピアースとして家族のための復讐が、シリーズ3作目となる「Watch Dogs: Legion」では、街中の人々をリクルートしてレジスタンスを結成しロンドンを取り戻す物語が繰り広げられた。

今回のセールでは、シリーズ3作がDLCを含めて最大85％OFFで購入できる他、3作セットの「Watch_Dogs Bundle」が87％OFFでラインナップされている。

□「Watch Dogs」シリーズセール

(C)2013 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Watch Dogs, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries.

(C)2016 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Watch Dogs, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries.

(C)2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Watch Dogs, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries.