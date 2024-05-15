グーグルは、グーグル検索のフィルターに「Web」を追加する。「本日（現地時間14日）ローンチし、明日（現地時間15日）以降、グローバルに展開」と案内されている。

「Web」フィルターを利用することにより、検索結果に文字ベースのリンクのみを表示させることができる。

結果ページの上部に、「画像」や「動画」などほかのフィルターと並んで、または「その他」オプションの一部として表示される。

Google SearchLiaisonの投稿より

