アップルが「iPad Pro」の公告動画で謝罪、「的外れだった」
新型「iPad Pro」のプロモーション動画をめぐり、アップルが謝罪したと米国メディアが報じている。
「Crush! | iPad Pro | Apple」のワンシーン。YouTubeより
米国メディアによれば、アップルでマーケティングを担当するトア・ミーレン氏が、日本時間7日深夜に発表した新型iPad Proのプロモーション動画の内容について「創造性はアップルのDNAで、全世界のクリエイティブを支えられる製品を生み出すことは、非常に重要です。我々の目標はiPadを通じて、無数の自己表現やアイデアを生み出すことを称えることです」としたうえで「今回の動画は的外れでした。申し訳ありません」として謝罪した。
On the backlash to the “Crush” iPad ad, Apple’s Tor Myhren tells @adage:- Ad Age (@adage) May 9, 2024
“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express…
動画は、新型iPad Proの性能や特徴を端的に示すことを意図したものでカメラや楽器、塗料とみられる容器などがプレス機で潰されたうえで、iPad Proが登場するというものだった。クリエイターが親しんでいるツールを破壊する内容が議論を巻き起こしており、アップル CEOのティム・クック氏のXにも多数の批判が寄せられている。
Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG- Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2024