新型「iPad Pro」のプロモーション動画をめぐり、アップルが謝罪したと米国メディアが報じている。

「Crush! | iPad Pro | Apple」のワンシーン。YouTubeより

米国メディアによれば、アップルでマーケティングを担当するトア・ミーレン氏が、日本時間7日深夜に発表した新型iPad Proのプロモーション動画の内容について「創造性はアップルのDNAで、全世界のクリエイティブを支えられる製品を生み出すことは、非常に重要です。我々の目標はiPadを通じて、無数の自己表現やアイデアを生み出すことを称えることです」としたうえで「今回の動画は的外れでした。申し訳ありません」として謝罪した。

On the backlash to the “Crush” iPad ad, Apple’s Tor Myhren tells @adage:



“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express…