　新型「iPad Pro」のプロモーション動画をめぐり、アップルが謝罪したと米国メディアが報じている。

「Crush! | iPad Pro | Apple」のワンシーン。YouTubeより

　米国メディアによれば、アップルでマーケティングを担当するトア・ミーレン氏が、日本時間7日深夜に発表した新型iPad Proのプロモーション動画の内容について「創造性はアップルのDNAで、全世界のクリエイティブを支えられる製品を生み出すことは、非常に重要です。我々の目標はiPadを通じて、無数の自己表現やアイデアを生み出すことを称えることです」としたうえで「今回の動画は的外れでした。申し訳ありません」として謝罪した。

　動画は、新型iPad Proの性能や特徴を端的に示すことを意図したものでカメラや楽器、塗料とみられる容器などがプレス機で潰されたうえで、iPad Proが登場するというものだった。クリエイターが親しんでいるツールを破壊する内容が議論を巻き起こしており、アップル CEOのティム・クック氏のXにも多数の批判が寄せられている。