【受取期間】6月13日まで

Amazonは、同社のPrime会員向けサービス「Prime Gaming」にて、PC用RPG「Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition」の無料配布を開始した。受取期間は6月13日まで。

「Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition」は「Fallout 3」本編と5つのDLCがセットになった完全版。Prime会員はログイン後、ストページよりゲームを無料で入手できる。

(C)2022 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company.Fallout, Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax, Pip-Boy, Vault-Tec, and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.All Rights Reserved.