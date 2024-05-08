伝説の『マッドマックス』サーガ待望の最新作『マッドマックス：フュリオサ』がいよいよ公開を迎える。カルト的人気を誇る『マッドマックス 怒りのデス・ロード』（2015）から9年。同作で初登場を果たしたフュリオサの知られざる修羅の道が描かれる。

監督にはシリーズを手がけてきたジョージ・ミラー監督が復帰。主人公フュリオサ役のアニャ・テイラー＝ジョイ、悪役のディメンタス将軍役のクリス・ヘムズワースという最強のコンビが作品の顔として、ファンに『マッドマックス』シリーズの帰還を告げる。

本編をいち早く鑑賞した海外のジャーナリストたちからは、SNSで感想コメントが到着しており、早くも絶賛のコメントが相次いでいる。どうやらジョージ・ミラー監督、またも傑作を生み出してしまったようだ。

『マッドマックス：フュリオサ』最速感想レビューコメント

「『フュリオサ』がすごく、めちゃくちゃ、クソ良い映画だとお伝えできるのは最高の喜びです。

『怒りのデス・ロード』とは全く違うギアで動いていますが（苛立つ人もいるだろうな）、 ウェイストランドに独自の伝説を刻みながら、映画をよりリッチなものにすることにも成功しています。」（David Ehrlich, Indiewire）

brings me great joy to report that Furiosa is really, *really* fucking good.



operates in an extremely different gear than Fury Road (in ways that i suspect will frustrate some people), but also manages to make that movie even richer while carving its own legend in the wasteland. - david ehrlich (@davidehrlich)

「ジョージ・ミラーの『フュリオサ』は、パワフルなアクション映画製作における絶対的な最高傑作！フュリオサとウェイストランドの物語を拡大させながらも、クレイジーな追跡劇や、最高に大げさなキャラクター、ただひたすらに見事な撮影を披露する、激烈で容赦ないペースの大作だ。」（Erik Davis,Fandango）

George Miller’s is powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best! A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography.… - Erik Davis (@ErikDavis)

「マジかよ、ジョージ・ミラーさん！『フュリオサ』には飲み込まれるだろうな。IMAXのキャンバスをはみ出してしまいそうなくらい大きな映画だ。それでいて、時に深く心に響く親密さというものもある。1950年代から80年代までの映画的な要素を反響させながら、キャストたちは豊かで賢いヴィジョンに耽っている。」（Simon Thompson, Forbes）

Jesus George Miller! engulfs you. At times it almost seems to exceed the canvas of the format it is THAT big - and yet at times has a deeply affecting intimacy. Echoing cinematic elements from the 50s through the 80s, it’s a rich, smart vision the cast revels in - Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon)

「やっと言える。『フュリオサ』は最高だ！『怒りのデス・ロード』の精神を継いで作られたこの作品は、誇張されたアクションとキャラクターを生きがいとした独自の映画。アニャ・テイラー＝ジョイはキャラクターを自分のものにしているけど、これはクリス・ヘムズワースが性格俳優としての価値を証明するチャンスでもある。

カオスなくらいクリエイティブなジョージ・ミラーが贈る、新しく壮大な世界構築の経験。明らかなCGにうんざりする人もいるだろうけど、このユニバースで彼がまた作り上げた魅力的な機会を否定する余地はない。とにかく大画面で観てくれ！」（Peter Gray,The AU Review）

Another epic world building experience from the chaotically creative George Miller, the overt CGI may irk some, but there’s no denying the fascinating opportunities he’s created further in this universe. See it on the BIG screen! - Peter Gray (@ratedPDG)

「ヘヴィメタル映画だ。『怒りのデス・ロード』の炎と苛烈さを纏わせながら、完全にユニークな作品に仕上がっている。 ジョージ・ミラーは映画製作の神だ。アニャ・テイラー＝ジョイは映画スター。クリス・ヘムズワースは、キャリア史上最高の役を手にした。 『フュリオサ』こそ映画を観に行く理由だ。」（Joe Aragon,House of Cinema on Apple Podcasts）

Heavy metal cinema. Has all the fire & brimstone of Fury Road but still delivers something entirely unique.



George Miller is a movie making God. Anya Taylor-Joy is a MOVIE star. Chris Hemsworth’s delivers the best role of his career.



Furiosa is why we go to the movies. - Joe (@Cinema_Joe23)

「『フュリオサ』は2時間半にわたるカラフルな騒乱だ。アニャ・テイラー＝ジョイとアリラ・ブラウンはタイトルロールとして公平な時間を共有している。クリス・ヘムズワースは、ヴィラン版ソーみたいだ。赤いマントと長髪姿だし。『マッドマックス』映画の中で一番野蛮だと思う。」（John Nguyen,Nerd Reactor）

is 2-and-a-half hours of colorful mayhem. Anya Taylor-Joy and Alyla Browne both get their fair share of screen time as the title character. Chris Hemsworth is like a villainous Thor with his red cape and long hair. It's one of the most brutal Mad Max films yet. - John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300)

「『フュリオサ』が『怒りのデス・ロード』ではないことはすぐに分かる。タイミングは悪いし、構成はむさくるしい。でも、混沌としたウェイストランドから、（ジョージにしては）特徴的な、本能的で埃まみれのアクションと、ヘムズワースとテイラー＝ジョイの印象的な対決が生まれるんだ。」（Dr Luke Buckmaster,GuardianAus）

It's clear very soon that is no Fury Road. The timing is off, the structure shaggy. It's a little shambolic - but out of a chaotic wasteland comes some characteristically (for George) visceral, dust-baked action, and a memorable showdown between Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy - Dr Luke Buckmaster (@lukebuckmaster)

「今夜、『フュリオサ』を観ました。最高でした。」（Esther Zuckerman,New York Film Critics Circle）

Well, I saw Furiosa tonight and it was great. - Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites)

『マッドマックス：フュリオサ』は2024年5月31日（金）劇場公開。ウェイストランドへの帰還に備えよ。

The post first appeared on .