【第62回 静岡ホビーショー】開催期間：5月8日～12日会場：ツインメッセ静岡（静岡県静岡市駿河区曲金3-1-10）入場料：無料

コトブキヤは、5月8日より開催中のイベント「第62回 静岡ホビーショー」にて、プラモデル「SCHNEIDER NACHTREIHER/40E スティールヘイズ」を展示している。

本商品は、フロムソフトウェアの3D戦闘メカアクションゲーム「ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON」に登場する軽量二脚型AC「スティールヘイズ」を立体化したプラモデル。原型が初公開となり、大柄なボディや細部の造形を確認できる。発売時期や価格は未定で、今後の続報に期待だ。

また会場では「ミラージュ C01-GAEA」や「ラインアーク WHITE-GLINT（ホワイト・グリント）」、「UCR-10/L AGNI（アグニ）」なども展示されている。

【SCHNEIDER NACHTREIHER/40E スティールヘイズ】【ミラージュ C01-GAEA】【ラインアーク WHITE-GLINT（ホワイト・グリント）】【UCR-10/L AGNI（アグニ）】【「ストラクチャーアーツ」企画進行中】

(C)Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / (C)1997-2024 FromSoftware, Inc. All right reserved.

(C)1997-2008 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

(C)1997-2012 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

(C)2015 BANDAI NAMCO Games Inc. (C)1997-2013 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

(C)1997-2007 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

(C)1997-2011 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

(C)1997-2006 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

(C)1997-2012 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

(C)BNEI(C)1997-2013 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

(C)1997-2013 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

(C)1997-2010 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

(C)1997-2006 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.