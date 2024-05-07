ドナルド・キーンさんは2011年の1年間にわたって評伝「正岡子規」を雑誌「新潮」に連載した。廃れかけていた俳句や短歌を現代文学としてよみがえらせた子規の業績を高く評価していたことは、連載を英語原文のまま収めた書籍の巻頭言で分かる。この巻頭言は連載と同名の日本語版にはなく、海外向けに強調したかったことなのだろう。

The influence of Shiki's haiku and haiku criticism was immense and long lasting. It is hard to imagine any serious haiku poet reverting to the style of haiku prevalent before Shiki's revolution. For Shiki, as for all modern haiku poets, there was no subject that could not be treated in a poem.

The haiku and tanka were all but dead when Shiki began to write his poetry and criticism. The best poets of the time had lost interest in short poems. Shiki and his disciples, finding new possibilities of expression within the traditional forms, preserved them. The millions of Japanese (and many non-Japanese) who compose haiku and tanka today belong to the School of Shiki, and even poets who write entirely different forms of poetry have learned from him. He was the founder of truly modern Japanese poetry.

[The Winter Sun Shines In -- A Life of Masaoka Shiki]

野球を広めた功労者として知られることについても、後に子規の弟子になる河東碧梧桐（かわひがし・へきごとう）による回想文をキーンさんが英訳する形で紹介している。

I learned about baseball from Shiki. At the time it was known only to the students of the First Higher Middle School. I recall it was in the summer of 1880, when I had just turned sixteen. An older brother who was studying in Tokyo told me about an interesting game called baseball and urged me to meet Masaoka, then back in Matsuyama. He said he had borrowed a ball and a bat. It wasn't poetry or literature that made close friends of Shiki and myself, it was baseball. And that's how it happened baseball came so early to a place in the sticks like Matsuyama. I took a strange pride in being one of the founders of baseball in Matsuyama.

キーンさんは少年時代を、ドジャースが当時本拠地を置いていたニューヨーク・ブルックリン地区で過ごした。一少年として野球への関心はあったようだが、運動はからっきしダメで、苦い思い出を自伝で回想している。

An even more painful factor in my unhappiness was caused by my being clumsy in sports. Unlike the boys in the films, sports gave me no pleasure. I halfheartedly attempted to join other boys playing baseball, but once they discovered how badly I batted and ran, they did not want me on their team. My mother sometimes bribed the boys to include me in their games, but this never lasted for long.

I resigned myself to being a failure. My hope was that when I became an adult (I imagined this would be when I was eighteen), nobody would expect me to throw or hit a ball. Other boys who were poor at sports overcame their inferiority by sheer determination, but I never really tried, sure that nothing would ever improve my ability.

[Chronicles of My Life: An American in the Heart of Japan]

96歳まで健在だったキーンさんは、長寿の秘訣（ひけつ）を尋ねられ、「よく食べ、よく寝ること。そして、運動をしないこと」と冗談で返していた。子規が子どものころから病弱だったことも、応援する気持ちを強めていたのではないか。34歳で病に倒れた子規の人生を語った後、最後にその文学的、歴史的な功績について、こうまとめた。

When Shiki began his work as a poet and critic, there was only a waning interest in haiku and not one poet who is still remembered. Shiki's importance can be measured in terms of the extraordinary popularity that the haiku has enjoyed ever since he began his work. Today more than a million Japanese regularly compose haiku in groups guided by a professional poet. Each group publishes a magazine of haiku composed by members. The newspapers every week devote pages to haiku by amateurs whose works are judged and awarded prizes by recognized poets. Interest in haiku is not confined to the Japanese. Thousands outside Japan compose haiku in their own language, observing the rules to the degree that their language permits. The art of composing "haiku" is taught in many American schools, and children who would be unable to compose sonnets or other Western poetic forms are encouraged to develop their poetic instincts in the haiku. Before translations of Shiki's haiku began to appear, foreign students of Japan tended to dismiss haiku as epigrams, but they have come to recognize that the haiku (and tanka) can be poetry.

Shiki's early death was a tragedy, but he had changed the nature of haiku and tanka. His disregard of conventionally admired sights of nature did not, however, fundamentally change Japanese aesthetic preferences. The scent of plum blossoms and the clouds of cherry blossoms still delight the Japanese, today as in the Heian period, and many thousands, if not millions, of Japanese travel long distances to see the red autumn leaves; but poets hardly mention them any longer, preferring to compose haiku or tanka to describe the experience of living in a modern world. This was Shiki's achievement.

子規は俳句や短歌という古典を、鑑賞し、批評するだけではなく、生活に身近な文化活動へと改革した。さらに高浜虚子をはじめとした弟子たちは、世界中の人々が句作りを楽しむような仕掛けまでを生み出していった。そのことへの感謝の気持ちから、評伝に取り上げたのだろう。

キーンさんは、子規の出身地で「俳句の都」を名乗る松山をたびたび訪れた。09年に講演した際は、私（森）も会場で取材した。ちょうど連載に向けて資料を集めていた時期だったようで、講演の後に子規記念博物館内を熱心に観察していたのを思い出す。また14年は、作家の新井満（まん）さんと対談し、即興で句を詠み、英訳も付けた。

「赤くなる松山の城を子規も見た」

The red leaves

of Matsuyama castle

Shiki saw them too

求められれば気さくに句作にも挑戦した、句心もある人だった。

日本文学者のドナルド・キーンさん（1922年生まれ）は、18歳の時に「The Tale of Genji(源氏物語)」と出会い、96歳で亡くなるまで、日本の文学や文化の魅力を伝えることに没頭し、膨大な研究成果を発表し続けた。日本の「大恩人」はどんな時代を生き、私たちに何を伝え、未来に何を残そうとしたのか。本人の英文や、2022年4月に創刊100年を迎えた英字「The Mainichi」の紙面とともに、この1世紀の時空を旅する。

（文・森忠彦＝毎日新聞記者、ドナルド・キーン記念財団理事。キーンさんの原文は同財団から掲載の許可を得ています。財団HP＝https://www.donaldkeene.org/）

Donald Keene（ドナルド・キーン）

1922年6月18日、米ニューヨーク市ブルックリン地区生まれ。日本文学研究者。コロンビア大学名誉教授。コロンビア大学大学院、ケンブリッジ大学研究員を経て53年から京都大学大学院に留学。谷崎潤一郎、川端康成、三島由紀夫などの文人と交流した。半世紀以上にわたって日米を行き来しながら、日本の文学、文化の研究を続け、その魅力を英文で世界へと発信した。2008年には文化勲章を受章。11年の東日本大震災の直後に、日本国籍を取得。雅号は「鬼怒鳴門」。2019年2月24日、96歳で永眠。主な著書に「日本文学の歴史」「百代の過客」「Emperor of Japan: Meiji and His World, 1852-1912」（邦訳「明治天皇」）など。