【PS Plus：5月の日本向けフリープレイ】提供期間：5月7日～6月17日

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは5月2日、有料サービス「PlayStation Plus」加入者向けのコンテンツ「フリープレイ」において、5月の日本国内向け対象タイトルを公開した。提供期間は5月7日より6月17日まで。

5月の日本国内向けフリープレイは、海外向けに発表されていたものと同一となり、サッカーゲーム「EA Sports FC 24」、サイバーパンクアクションゲーム「ゴーストランナー2」、クォータービューアクションゲーム「TUNIC」、アクションシューティング「Destiny 2」の拡張パック「Destiny 2: Lightfall」の計4タイトルがラインナップされる。

□PSブログ「PlayStation Plus 5月のフリープレイ」のページ

