【「Starfield」May Update ベータ版】5月1日 配信

Bethesda Softworksは、RPG「Starfield」のMay Updateベータ版を5月1日よりSteamにて配信した。

今回のアップデートではマップやUIの改善、船内カスタマイズ、難易度オプションなど、多数の調整や機能の追加が実施されている。

そのほか、発生していた不具合の修正やグラフィックス向上なども行なわれており、詳細についてYouTubeにて公開された紹介トレーラーや、更新内容をまとめた公式ページにて確認できるようになっている。

なお、今回の内容はあくまでもベータ版として提供されるもので、調整などが加えられた場合には改めてお知らせするとしている。

#Starfield's latest update is now in Steam Beta, and there are a lot of additions:



🌎 Improved surface maps

🖼️ Ship decorations

📊 Difficulty options

💼 Improved inventory UI



...and many more fixes and improvements! https://t.co/rk9dKRzBAX - Starfield (@StarfieldGame) May 1, 2024

【Starfield: May Update】

