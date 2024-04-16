イーロン・マスク氏は4月15日、新規ユーザーを対象に使用料の徴収開始を示唆する発言を投稿した。マスク氏は「唯一のBot対策である」としている。

@WholeMarsBlog That is way harder than paying a tiny fee. This is only for new users. They will be able to do write actions for free after 3 months. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 2024年4月16日

@xDaily Unfortunately, a small fee for new user write access is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots. Current AI (and troll farms) can pass “are you a bot” with ease. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 2024年4月16日

投稿の情報を総合すると、新規ユーザーが対象で、3ヶ月後には無料で書き込みできるようになるという。具体的な課金開始時期などは明示されていない。

投稿を受けて海外のXユーザーからは「少なくともノイズの一部はなくなるだろう」「非常に理にかなっている」と肯定的な反応があるいっぽう、日本のXユーザーからは「インプレゾンビの対策をして欲しい」「新規ユーザーがXを始めにくくなるのはどうなんだろう」との声もあがっている。

なお、マスク氏は2023年9月に行ったイスラエルのネタニヤフ首相との会談で、すべてのXユーザーに対して少額課金を行う旨を発言しており、すでにニュージーランドとフィリピンで年間1ドルの課金制度を導入している。

@xDaily Correct, read for free, but $1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users.This won’t stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 2023年10月18日

