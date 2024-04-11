Mega Crit Gamesは、SteamにてPC用ローグライクカードゲーム「Slay the Spire 2」の早期アクセスを2025年に開始する。

本作はデッキ構築とローグライク要素を組み合わせた1人用のカードゲーム「Slay the Spire」の続編タイトル。

4月11日よりSteamにて本作のページが公開。また、トレーラーも公開された。トレーラーはアニメーションで表現された世界観と冒険の舞台となる塔が表現されている。

