ローグライクカードゲーム「Slay the Spire 2」が発表。Steamにて2025年に早期アクセスが開始
【Slay the Spire 2】
2025年早期アクセス 開始予定
価格：未定
Mega Crit Gamesは、SteamにてPC用ローグライクカードゲーム「Slay the Spire 2」の早期アクセスを2025年に開始する。
本作はデッキ構築とローグライク要素を組み合わせた1人用のカードゲーム「Slay the Spire」の続編タイトル。
4月11日よりSteamにて本作のページが公開。また、トレーラーも公開された。トレーラーはアニメーションで表現された世界観と冒険の舞台となる塔が表現されている。【Slay the Spire 2 - Reveal Trailer | The Triple-i Initiative】
