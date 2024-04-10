【「スター・ウォーズ 無法者たち」オフィシャルストーリートレーラー】4月10日1時 公開

Ubisoftは、プレイステーション 5/Xbox Series X｜S/PC用オープンワールドアドベンチャー「Star Wars Outlaws（スター・ウォーズ 無法者たち）」を8月30日に発売する。詳細は追ってお伝えする。

Watch the World Premiere of the Star Wars Outlaws Story Trailer. Join us tomorrow at 9AM PST / 6PM CET. - Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) April 8, 2024

STAR WARS & (C) 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Ubisoft. Ubisoft TM & (C) 2024 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.