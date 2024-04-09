AMD¤¬¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥½¡¼¥¹¤Ø¤Î¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤ò¤µ¤é¤Ë¿¼¤á¤Æ¥Þ¥¤¥¯¥í¥¨¥ó¥¸¥ó¥¹¥±¥¸¥å¡¼¥é¡¼¤Î¥É¥¥å¥á¥ó¥È¤Ê¤É¤ò¸ø³«¤¹¤ë¤¿¤áºî¶ÈÃæ
¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥½¡¼¥¹¥É¥é¥¤¥Ð¤Ø¤Î¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤¬É¾²Á¤µ¤ìLinux¤Ç¤Î¥·¥§¥¢¤ò³ÈÂç¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ëAMD¤¬¡¢º£ÅÙ¤Ï¥Þ¥¤¥¯¥í¥¨¥ó¥¸¥ó¥¹¥±¥¸¥å¡¼¥é¡¼(MES)¤Î¥É¥¥å¥á¥ó¥È¤ò´Þ¤á¤¿¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤Î¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥½¡¼¥¹²½¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿ºî¶È¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤òÌÀ¤é¤«¤Ë¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
AMD¤Ï°ÊÁ°¤«¤é¡Ö¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥½¡¼¥¹¡×¤ËÀÑ¶ËÅª¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ó¤Ç¤ª¤ê¡¢2024Ç¯4·î¤Ë¤ÏRadeon¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆROCm(Radeon Open Compute platform)¤Ø¤Î´Ø¿´¤¬¹â¤Þ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤òÍýÍ³¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¥Õ¥£¡¼¥É¥Ð¥Ã¥¯¤ò¼èÆÀ¤·¤Æ¹¹¿·¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥È¥é¥Ã¥«¡¼¤òºîÀ®¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤òÌÀ¤é¤«¤Ë¤·¡¢¶á¤¤¤¦¤Á¤ËGPU¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¥¹¥¿¥Ã¥¯¤ÎÄÉ²ÃÉôÊ¬¤È¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤Î¥Ï¡¼¥É¥¦¥§¥¢¤Î¥É¥¥å¥á¥ó¥È¤ò¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥½¡¼¥¹²½¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¹ðÃÎ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
As community interest grows in ROCm on Radeon, we've created a tracker to capture feedback and provide updates.
Coming soon: Open sourcing additional portions of our software stack and more hardware documentation.https://t.co/huuaA63Kds— AMD Radeon (@amdradeon) April 2, 2024
¤½¤·¤Æ¼ÂºÝ¤Ë¡¢MES¤Î¥É¥¥å¥á¥ó¥È¤Ê¤É¤ò2024Ç¯5·î¤Î½ª¤ï¤ê¤Ë¸ø³«¤¹¤ëÊý¸þ¤Çºî¶È¤ò¿Ê¤á¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤¬ÌÀ¤é¤«¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£
We are working to release Micro-Engine Scheduler(MES) documentation towards end of May and will follow up with published source code for external review and feedback. We have also opened a GitHub tracker, which will have the latest status on fixes and release dates. https://t.co/SU5Q1k5tCS— AMD Radeon (@amdradeon) April 4, 2024
MES¤Î¥É¥¥å¥á¥ó¥È¸ø³«¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿Æ°¤¤Î¤¤Ã¤«¤±¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¤Î¤Ï¡¢¥Ë¥å¡¼¥é¥ë¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ï¡¼¥¯¥Õ¥ì¡¼¥à¥ï¡¼¥¯¡Ötinygrad¡×¤Î³«È¯¸µ¤Ç¤¢¤ëtiny corp¤¬¡¢¥È¥ì¡¼¥Ë¥ó¥°»þ¤ËÆ±¤¸MES¤Î¥¨¥é¡¼¤Ç¥¯¥é¥Ã¥·¥å¤·¡¢95¡ó¤Î³ÎÎ¨¤Ç¥³¥ó¥Ñ¥¤¥é¤Î¥Ð¥°¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤È»ØÅ¦¤·¤¿°ì·ï¡£
2nd training run crashed with same MES error, beta driver piece didn't work, and found what I'm 95% sure is a compiler bug. https://t.co/oWowF07Duq
At it stands, I'm not okay with shipping the 7900XTX platform. What should we do?— the tiny corp (@__tinygrad__) March 5, 2024
ÂÐ±þ¤Ë¶ìÎ¸¤·¤¿tiny corp¤Ï¡ÖAMD¤¬¥Õ¥¡¡¼¥à¥¦¥§¥¢¤ò¥ª¡¼¥×¥ó¥½¡¼¥¹²½¤¹¤ë¤Ê¤é¡¢LLVM¥¹¥Ô¥ë¤Î¥Ð¥°¤ò½¤Àµ¤·¤Æ¡¢HSA¸þ¤±¤Î¥Õ¥¡¥¶¡¼¤òÀ©ºî¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤·¤«¤·¡¢¼«Ê¬¤¬½êÍ¤·¤Ê¤¤¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©¡¼¥à¤Î¥Ð¥°¤ò½¤Àµ¤¹¤ë¤Î¤ËÂ¿Âç¤ÊÏ«ÎÏ¤ò³ä¤¯²ÁÃÍ¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡×¤ÈÅê¹Æ¡£
If AMD open sources their firmware, I'll fix their LLVM spilling bug and write a fuzzer for HSA. Otherwise, it's not worth putting tons of effort into fixing bugs on a platform you don't own. https://t.co/c4I2So27YG— the tiny corp (@__tinygrad__) March 5, 2024
¤³¤ÎÅê¹Æ¤Ë¡¢AMD¤Î¥ê¥µ¡¦¥¹¡¼CEO¤Ï¡Ö¶¨ÎÏ¤È¥Õ¥£¡¼¥É¥Ð¥Ã¥¯¤ò¤¢¤ê¤¬¤È¤¦¤´¤¶¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£²æ¡¹¤Ï¤¢¤Ê¤¿Êý¤Ë¤¤¤¤²ò·èºö¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢Á´ÎÏ¤ò¿Ô¤¯¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¥Á¡¼¥à¤¬ºî¶ÈÃæ¤Ç¤¹¡×¤ÈÊÖÅú¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£
Thanks for the collaboration and feedback. We are all in to get you a good solution. Team is on it.— Lisa Su (@LisaSu) March 6, 2024