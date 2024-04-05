「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 552.12」公開 - 一部ゲームでResizable BARの挙動を修正
米NVIDIAは4月4日（現地時間）、同社グラフィックス製品向けの最新ドライバ「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 552.12」の提供を開始した。ドライバダウンロードページのほか、GeForce Experienceからもダウンロードできる。
「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 552.12」公開 - 一部ゲームでResizable BARの挙動を修正
『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III』『Call of Duty: Warzone』で展開予定のシーズン
3に対応し、『Diablo IV』のレイトレーシング機能に対応するアップデート。『ドラゴンズドグマ2』など9つのゲームでGeForce Experienceの最適設定を新しく搭載する。
Desynced
Dragon's Dogma 2
Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
Myth of Empires
Nightingale
Pacific Drive
Skull and Bones
The Thaumaturge
また、『Horizon Forbidden West』でResizable BARが正常に動作していなかった問題に対処。若干性能が向上したという報告もある。
⚠️ New Driver Alert ⚠️Get Game Ready for Season 3 of @CallofDuty Modern Warfare III and #Warzone, plus Diablo IV. Read → https://t.co/vmtGc9stzY pic.twitter.com/YUKiICzKiI- NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) April 4, 2024
「NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 552.12」公開 - 一部ゲームでResizable BARの挙動を修正
3に対応し、『Diablo IV』のレイトレーシング機能に対応するアップデート。『ドラゴンズドグマ2』など9つのゲームでGeForce Experienceの最適設定を新しく搭載する。
Desynced
Dragon's Dogma 2
Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
Myth of Empires
Nightingale
Pacific Drive
Skull and Bones
The Thaumaturge
また、『Horizon Forbidden West』でResizable BARが正常に動作していなかった問題に対処。若干性能が向上したという報告もある。
⚠️ New Driver Alert ⚠️Get Game Ready for Season 3 of @CallofDuty Modern Warfare III and #Warzone, plus Diablo IV. Read → https://t.co/vmtGc9stzY pic.twitter.com/YUKiICzKiI- NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) April 4, 2024