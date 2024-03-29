エイミー・ワインハウス伝記映画『Back to Black』2024年、日本公開決定

現代最高のアーティストの一人であるエイミー・ワインハウスの半生を描いたサム・テイラー＝ジョンソン監督による新作映画『Back to Black（原題）』が、2024年内に日本公開されることがわかった。

エイミーの本国であるUKとアイルランドでは2024年4月12日、アメリカでは5月17日に公開される。

映画『Back to Black』は、高名な映画監督でありビジュアル・アーティストでもあるサム・テイラー＝ジョンソン監督による長編劇映画。アーロン・テイラー＝ジョンソンの妻としても知られる。

本作でエイミー・ワインハウスを演じるのは、現在27歳で、英国のドラマ『Industry』で主役を、映画『バービー』では王女バービーを演じていた現在ブレイク中のスター、マリサ・アベラ。ほか、英国アカデミー賞受賞俳優ジャック・オコンネル、エディ・マーサン、ジュリエット・コーワン、ゴールデン・グローブとアカデミー賞のノミネート俳優レズリー・マンヴィルなどが脇を固めている。

エイミー・ワインハウスは、世界中で3,000万枚以上のレコードを売り上げ、現在でも月間8,000万回以上のストリーミング再生数を誇る、近年の歴史上最も偉大なアーティストの一人。2006年の傑作アルバム『Back to Black』は彼女を世界的スターダムに押し上げ、ヒット・シングル「Rehab」ではグラミー賞主要4部門のうち、年間最優秀レコード、年間最優秀楽曲、最優秀新人の3つを含む全5部門を受賞して、世界的な話題となった。 2011年7月23日、27歳の若さで亡くなった。

この映画のサントラ『Back to Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture』の詳細が発表となった。デジタルではUKの映画公開にあわせて4月12日に、フィジカルは5月17日に発売される（日本盤CDなどの発売は未定）。

『Back to Black: Songs from the Original Motion Picture』Tracklist

1CD, 1LP and eAlbum

LP1 - Side A

LP1 - Side B

2CD, 2LP and eAlbum Deluxe LP1

Side A

LP1 - Side B

LP2 - Side C

LP2 - Side D

Amy Winehouse - What Is It About Men Amy Winehouse - Stronger Than Me Amy Winehouse - Know You Now The Shangri-Las - Leader Of The Pack Billie Holiday - All Of Me Amy Winehouse - Back to BlackMinnie Riperton - Les Fleurs Dinah Washington - Mad About The Boy Amy Winehouse - Love Is A Losing Game Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown - Embraceable You Amy Winehouse - Tears Dry on Their Own Nick Cave - Song For AmyThelonious Monk - Straight, No Chaser Amy Winehouse - What Is It About Men Amy Winehouse - Stronger Than Me Amy Winehouse - I Heard Love Is Blind The Specials - Ghost Town Amy Winehouse - Know You Now Little Anthony & The Imperials - I'm On The Outside (Looking In)The Shangri-Las - Leader Of The Pack Billie Holiday - All Of Me The Shangri-Las - Dressed In Black Donny Hathaway - I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun Amy Winehouse - Fuck Me PumpsTony Bennett - Body & Soul Amy Winehouse - Back to Black Amy Winehouse - Valerie (Live Lounge version) Minnie Riperton - Les Fleurs Willie Nelson - That’s Life Dinah Washington - Mad About The Boy Amy Winehouse - (There Is) No Greater LoveAmy Winehouse - Me & Mr Jones Amy Winehouse - Love Is A Losing Game Amy Winehouse - Rehab Sarah Vaughan featuring Clifford Brown - Embraceable You Amy Winehouse - Tears Dry On Their Own Nick Cave - Song For Amy

