ポケモンボール型のGalaxy Budsケースにハイパーボールやマスターボールが登場！
サムスン電子ジャパンは3月27日、完全ワイヤレスイヤホン「Galaxy Buds」シリーズ用の純正アクセサリーとして、モンスターボールデザインのイヤホンケース3種類を販売開始した。Samsungオンラインショップや直営店「Galaxy Harajuku」、「Slash B Slash」オンラインショップなどで取り扱い、価格はいずれも4,879円。
Pokémon Super Ball Eco-Friends Cover……4,879円
Pokémon Hyper Ball Eco-Friends Cover……4,879円
Pokémon Master Ball Eco-Friends Cover……4,879円
「Monster Ball Cover」シリーズ新製品。赤色の「Poké Ball Cover」も別途販売している
『ポケットモンスター』に登場する「モンスターボール」を再現したイヤホンケース「Monster Ball Cover」シリーズの新製品。赤いモンスターボールをモチーフにしたケースは2023年11月から国内販売しているが、新たに青い「スーパーボール」、黄色と黒の「ハイパーボール」、必ずポケモンを捕まえられる「マスターボール」の3つが新デザインとして加わった。
対応機種はGalaxy Buds2 Pro、Galaxy Buds2、Galaxy Buds FE、Galaxy Buds Pro、Galaxy Buds Live。
