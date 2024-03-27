ブルース・スプリングスティーンの映画、主演第一候補に挙がる俳優の名が明らかに
1982年にリリースされたアルバム『NEBRASKA』制作時のブルース・スプリングスティーンを描く映画で、主演の第一候補に挙がっている俳優の名が明かされた。
『DEADLINE』や『Variety』によると、プロダクション側は、ドラマ『シェイムレス 俺たちに恥はない』、『一流シェフのファミリーレストラン』で知られるジェレミー・アレン・ホワイトと交渉を始めたという。
ブルース・スプリングスティーン関連ニュースとして、ソングライター、作曲家の功績を称える英国の音楽アワーズ、アイヴァー・ノヴェロ賞は、今年、同アワーズで最高の栄誉であるAcademy Fellowをスプリングスティーンへ贈ると発表した。Academy Fellowアワードはこれまで、エルトン・ジョン、ポール・マッカートニー、ケイト・ブッシュ、ピーター・ガブリエル、スティング、アンドルー・ロイド・ウェバー、ジョン・バリー、ティム・ライスらが受賞しており、英国人以外のアーティストが選出されるのはこれが初となった。
今年のアイヴァー・ノヴェロ・アワーズは、4月23日に各部門の候補が発表され、5月23日にロンドンで授賞式が開催される。
Jeremy Allen White is looking to go from “The Bear” to the Boss, as the actor is in talks to play Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming narrative feature about the making of his 1982 album “Nebraska.” https://t.co/jNwsGhEHFI pic.twitter.com/SuqIjavcFy— Variety (@Variety) March 26, 2024
Ako Suzuki
Bruce Springsteen Makes History as the First International Songwriter Fellow of The Ivors Academy! ????????????????— The Ivors Academy (@IvorsAcademy) March 26, 2024
We're proud to reveal @springsteen as the first-ever international songwriter inducted into The Ivors Academy's Fellowship, the highest honour the organisation bestows. pic.twitter.com/895jykycrg