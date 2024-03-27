1982年にリリースされたアルバム『NEBRASKA』制作時のブルース・スプリングスティーンを描く映画で、主演の第一候補に挙がっている俳優の名が明かされた。

『DEADLINE』や『Variety』によると、プロダクション側は、ドラマ『シェイムレス 俺たちに恥はない』、『一流シェフのファミリーレストラン』で知られるジェレミー・アレン・ホワイトと交渉を始めたという。

映画は、2023年に出版されたWarren Zanes著の本『Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making Of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska』をもとに、スコット・クーパーが脚本を執筆し、監督する予定。クーパーはこれまでに、『クレイジー・ハート』（2009年）、『ファーナス/訣別の朝』（2013年）、『ほの蒼き瞳』（2022年）などを監督してきた。

ブルース・スプリングスティーン関連ニュースとして、ソングライター、作曲家の功績を称える英国の音楽アワーズ、アイヴァー・ノヴェロ賞は、今年、同アワーズで最高の栄誉であるAcademy Fellowをスプリングスティーンへ贈ると発表した。Academy Fellowアワードはこれまで、エルトン・ジョン、ポール・マッカートニー、ケイト・ブッシュ、ピーター・ガブリエル、スティング、アンドルー・ロイド・ウェバー、ジョン・バリー、ティム・ライスらが受賞しており、英国人以外のアーティストが選出されるのはこれが初となった。

今年のアイヴァー・ノヴェロ・アワーズは、4月23日に各部門の候補が発表され、5月23日にロンドンで授賞式が開催される。

