ロジャー・ダルトリー、ロバート・プラント、エディ・ヴェダーらと共演
若いがん患者を支援する団体Teenage Cancer Trustが英国ロンドンで7日間に渡り開催したチャリティ・イベントの最終日（3月24日）、ザ・フーのロジャー・ダルトリーのパフォーマンスにロバート・プラント、パール・ジャムのエディ・ヴェダー、ステレオフォニックスのケリー・ジョーンズ、グレン・ハンサードらが参加した。
ダルトリーが＜Teenage Cancer Trust＞公演の監修を務めるのは今年が最後で、最終日最後のパフォーマンスは豪華ゲストを迎え、盛大に締めくくられた。
また、ダルトリーは、オープニングのウェラーのパフォーマンスにゲスト出演し、ザ・フーの「So Sad About Us」でふたりの共演が観られたという。
ダルトリーは2000年から＜Teenage Cancer Trust＞公演のキュレーターを務めてきた。彼は、今後も名誉パトロンとして同団体の支援を継続していき、2025年以降の公演は、ゲスト・キュレーターを迎え開催される。
Last night marked Roger Daltrey's final performance as curator of #TeenageCancerGigs at the @RoyalAlbertHall. He was joined by @paulwellerHQ @eddievedder @RobertPlant & Saving Grace and Kelly Jones for an outstanding 'Ovation' night. What a way to end the week ✨ pic.twitter.com/rsqkm0LlU8— Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) March 25, 2024
Ako Suzuki
What an honour to be part of this year's @TeenageCancer to not only support such an important charity but also to salute Roger Daltrey's last year with TCT.— Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) March 25, 2024
