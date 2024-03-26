Last night marked Roger Daltrey's final performance as curator of #TeenageCancerGigs at the @RoyalAlbertHall . He was joined by @paulwellerHQ @eddievedder @RobertPlant & Saving Grace and Kelly Jones for an outstanding 'Ovation' night. What a way to end the week ✨ pic.twitter.com/rsqkm0LlU8

What an honour to be part of this year's @TeenageCancer to not only support such an important charity but also to salute Roger Daltrey's last year with TCT.



For more information or to donate, please go to: https://t.co/p88BD4e1QE



Thanks. PWHQ



???? Mark Carr pic.twitter.com/Hkhhps8T0L