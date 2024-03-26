若いがん患者を支援する団体Teenage Cancer Trustが英国ロンドンで7日間に渡り開催したチャリティ・イベントの最終日（3月24日）、ザ・フーのロジャー・ダルトリーのパフォーマンスにロバート・プラント、パール・ジャムのエディ・ヴェダー、ステレオフォニックスのケリー・ジョーンズ、グレン・ハンサードらが参加した。

ダルトリーが＜Teenage Cancer Trust＞公演の監修を務めるのは今年が最後で、最終日最後のパフォーマンスは豪華ゲストを迎え、盛大に締めくくられた。

最終日は、ポール・ウェラーのパフォーマンスでスタートし、ケリー・ジョーンズ、エディ・ヴェダー、Saving Grace ft. ロバート・プラント& Suzi Dianと続いた後、ヘッドライナーだったダルトリーのパフォーマンスの最後で彼らが集結。ザ・フーの楽曲「Baba O’Riley」を一緒にプレイした。

また、ダルトリーは、オープニングのウェラーのパフォーマンスにゲスト出演し、ザ・フーの「So Sad About Us」でふたりの共演が観られたという。

ダルトリーは2000年から＜Teenage Cancer Trust＞公演のキュレーターを務めてきた。彼は、今後も名誉パトロンとして同団体の支援を継続していき、2025年以降の公演は、ゲスト・キュレーターを迎え開催される。

Ako Suzuki