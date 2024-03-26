¡¡¥É¥Ê¥ë¥É¡¦¥­¡¼¥ó¤µ¤ó¤Ï¡¢ÂçÃø¡ÖÌÀ¼£Å·¹Ä¡×¤Î¼¹É®¤¬¸åÈ¾¤Ë¤µ¤·¤«¤«¤Ã¤¿1999Ç¯¤Ë¡¢ºî²È¤ÇÊ¿ÏÂ³èÆ°²È¤Î¾®ÅÄ¼Â¤µ¤ó¤¬¤½¤ÎÁ°Ç¯¤Ë½Ð¤·¤¿¡Ö¶ÌºÕ¡×¤Î±ÑÌõ¤ò»Ï¤á¤¿¡£¤³¤ì¤Ï½ÐÈÇ¼Ò¤ä¿·Ê¹¼Ò¤«¤é°ÍÍê¤µ¤ì¤¿¤Î¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¡¢¥­¡¼¥ó¤µ¤ó¼«¿È¤¬ÆÉ¤ó¤Ç´¶Æ°¤·¡¢Ãå¼ê¤·¤¿¤â¤Î¤À¤Ã¤¿¡£ºîÉÊ¤Ï¾®Àâ»ÅÎ©¤Æ¤À¤¬¡¢ÀïÃÏ¼èºà¤ò½Å¤Í¤¿¾®ÅÄ¤µ¤ó¤ÎÈ¿Àï»×ÁÛ¤¬À¹¤ê¹þ¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£±ÑÌõÈÇËÁÆ¬¤ÎÁ°½ñ¤­¤Ç¤Ï¡¢½ñÌ¾¤ò¡ÖThe Breaking Jewel¡×¤ÈÌõ¤·¤¿ÇØ·Ê¤ò¶ÌºÕ¤ÎÍ³Íè¤«¤é¾Ò²ð¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£

¾®ÀôÍª¤µ¤ó¤È¾®ÅÄ¼Â¤ÎÊ¿ÏÂ¼çµÁ¡áÎëÌÚ±ÑÀ¸¡¦ÀìÌçµ­¼Ô

The earliest use of the word gyokusai is found in the biography of a Chinese of the sixth century (the northern Ch'i dynasty), who reportedly said that he would rather be a broken jewel than a whole tile, meaning that he would prefer to die gloriously than to live the inglorious life of a common clod. As adopted by the Japanese, the expression acquired a special meaning during the Pacific War. Gyokusai was used to describe the final, all-out charge of surviving Japanese units against superior American forces. The Americans called such actions "banzai charges" because many of the Japanese soldiers cried banzai as they made their suicidal charge into the teeth of enemy forces.

The impetus for such charges was the belief that it was nobler to offer one's life for one's country (and specifically for the emperor) than to cling shamefully to life. Of course, in every country the soldier who sacrifices his life for his country has been praised, but the gyokusai was not necessarily a last-ditch action; some were undertaken even when much longer resistance was possible. The readiness to die in an en masse attack was fostered by the creed inculcated in Japanese soldiers and sailors that in all their history, Japanese had never submitted to becoming prisoners of war. This was patently untrue. During the Russo-Japanese War, many Japanese soldiers (including officers) became prisoners and subsequently returned to Japan without suffering disgrace, but by the time of the Pacific War, the military authorities succeeded in convincing the Japanese of the existence of an unbroken tradition of choosing death rather than the humiliation of becoming prisoners.

[The Breaking Jewel]

¡¡¥­¡¼¥ó¤µ¤ó¤¬¾®Àâ¤Î¡Ö¶ÌºÕ¡×¤Ë¤Ò¤«¤ì¤¿ºÇÂç¤ÎÍýÍ³¤Ï¡¢¼«¿È¤¬43Ç¯5·î¤Ë¡¢¥¢¥Ã¥ÄÅç¤ÇÆüËÜ·³ºÇ½é¤Î¶ÌºÕ¸½¾ì¤ËÎ©¤Á²ñ¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤À¤í¤¦¡£¤½¤·¤Æ¡ÖÌÀ¼£Å·¹Ä¡×¤ÇÌÀ¼£»þÂå¤òÉÁ¤¤¤¿¤³¤È¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¶ÌºÕ¤¬ÆüËÜ¸ÅÍè¤Î·³»öÅª¤ÊÅÁÅý¤Ê¤É¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¡¢ÆüÏªÀïÁè°Ê¸å¤Ë·³Éô¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æºî¤ê¾å¤²¤é¤ì¤¿¤â¤Î¤Ë²á¤®¤Ê¤¤¤³¤È¤òºÆÇ§¼±¤·¤¿¡£¤³¤Î»ëÅÀ¤Ï»ÊÇÏÎËÂÀÏº¤é¤â·«¤êÊÖ¤·Àâ¤¤¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢»ÊÇÏ¤È¤ÎÂÐÃÌ¤Ê¤É¤ò·Ð¤Æ¡¢°Õ¼±¤¬¶¯¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤Î¤À¤í¤¦¡£

¡¡ÆüËÜ¤Î»ÙÇÛ²¼¤Ë¤¢¤Ã¤¿Ä«Á¯¤ä¡¢º¹ÊÌÅª¤Ê°·¤¤¤ò¼õ¤±¤Æ¤¤¤¿²­Æì¤ÎÊ¼»Î¤¬¡Ö¶ÌºÕ¡×¤ËÅÐ¾ì¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ë¤â¡¢Á°½ñ¤­¤Ç¿¨¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¥­¡¼¥ó¤µ¤ó¤ÏÂçÀïÃæ¡¢Ä«Á¯È¾Åç½Ð¿È¤ÎÆüËÜÊ¼¤òÂ¿¤¯¿ÒÌä¤·¡¢45Ç¯4·î¤Î²­Æì¾åÎ¦ºîÀï¤Ë¤âºÇÁ°Àþ¤Ç²Ã¤ï¤Ã¤¿¡£¤³¤Î»þ¤Î»×¤¤¤¬¡¢ÅÐ¾ì¿ÍÊª¤¿¤Á¤Ø¤Î¶¯¤¤»×¤¤¤È¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤Ã¤¿¤Î¤À¤í¤¦¡£

In this and other of his works, Oda reveals a particular interest in the relations between Koreans and Japanese. Japan annexed Korea in 1910. Some Koreans, especially in the upper classes, were happy that an efficient Japanese regime had replaced the vacillating and corrupt rule of the Korean monarchy, but the vast majority of Koreans resented the dominance of the Japanese in their own country. In order to give legitimacy to its rule, the Japanese government insisted that the Japanese and the Koreans had the same ancestors and were, in essence, the same people. For this reason, the Japanese government ordered the Koreans to take Japanese surnames, to replace a typical Korean name like Kim with a Japanese name like Kanemura or Kaneyama. The use of the Korean language was frowned on and even forbidden, and everything else that distinguished Koreans from Japanese was downplayed.

Corporal Kon (he insists on pronouncing his name in the Japanese manner rather than as Kim) is determined to beat the Japanese at their own game by proving he is the best soldier in the regiment. It was unusual for Koreans to be inducted on active duty with the Japanese forces. Instead, most were civilian employees required to perform labor for the military. Many of the "Japanese" prisoners during the first years of the war were in fact Korean laborers, mustered in their villages and sent to the islands of the Pacific to build airfields or harbor facilities. Kon, however, insists that he is a Japanese soldier, even though he comes from "the peninsula." He is proud that other Koreans are now serving like himself in the Japanese forces. He is fighting not only the Americans but the prejudices of the Japanese, resolved to win recognition as their equal.

Private Second Class Kaneshiro, whom Kon takes under his wing, is an Okinawan. Japanese from the main islands grudgingly admitted that Okinawans were Japanese, but at the time of the novel (and even much later) they were subjected to almost as much discrimination as the Koreans. Their prefecture was the poorest, and the Okinawans were looked down on for such reasons as that they preferred pork to fish, unlike "real" Japanese. Gyokusai is given complexity by the irony that Koreans and Okinawans were offering their lives to save a country that did not recognize them as its own.

¡¡¾®ÅÄ¤µ¤ó¤Ï32Ç¯À¸¤Þ¤ì¤Ç¡¢¥­¡¼¥ó¤µ¤ó¤è¤ê10ºÐ¼ã¤¤¡£½¾·³·Ð¸³¤Ï¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¤¬¡¢°é¤Ã¤¿Âçºå¤Ç¶õ½±¤ò·Ð¸³¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£

¡¡2006Ç¯¤Ë½ÐÈÇ¤µ¤ì¤¿¡Ö¶ÌºÕ/Gyokusai¡×¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¾®Àâ¡Ö¶ÌºÕ¡×¤Î¤Û¤«¡¢¾®ÅÄ¤µ¤ó¤È¥­¡¼¥ó¤µ¤ó¤Ë¤è¤ëÂÐÃÌ¡Ö¿ò¹â¤Ë¤·¤Æ¤ª¤¾¤Þ¤·¤­ÀïÁè¡×¤Ê¤É¤â¼ýÏ¿¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¤½¤ÎÃæ¤Ç¾®ÅÄ¤µ¤ó¤Ï¡Ö¶ÌºÕ¡×¤ò¼¹É®¤·¤¿¤­¤Ã¤«¤±¤¬95Ç¯¤Îºå¿ÀÂç¿ÌºÒ¤ÎÈïºÒ¤À¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤òÌÀ¤«¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¡Öº£ÅÙ¤ÏÃÏ¿Ì¤¬Íè¤¿¡£ºå¿À¡¦Ã¸Ï©Âç¿ÌºÒ¡£»ä¤¿¤Á¡¢¤½¤Î¤Ê¤«¤Ë¤¤¤¿¡£¡ÊÃæÎ¬¡Ë¡£ÄÉ¤¤¹þ¤Þ¤ì¤¿¤é¡¢¿Í´Ö¤É¤¦¤¹¤ë¤«¡£¤½¤ì¤ò°ìÅÙ¤Á¤ã¤ó¤È½ñ¤¤¤Æ¤ä¤í¤¦¤È¹Í¤¨¤¿¡×¤È¡£

¡¡¥­¡¼¥ó¤µ¤ó¤â¡¢ËÝÌõ¤ò·è¤á¤¿ÍýÍ³¤Ä¤¤¤ÆÂÐÃÌ¤Ç¤³¤¦½Ò¤Ù¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£

¡¡¡ÖÀïÁè¤¬½ª¤ï¤Ã¤Æ50Ç¯ÂÔ¤¿¤Ê¤±¤ì¤Ð¤Ê¤é¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¤â¤Î¤«¤â¤·¤ì¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£¤½¤¦¤Ç¤Ê¤±¤ì¤Ð¶á¤¹¤®¤Æ¡¢¤«¤¨¤Ã¤Æ¸«¤¨¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¡£»þ´Ö¤¬¤¿¤Ä¤Ë½¾¤Ã¤ÆÌÜ¤ÎÁ°¤Ë¤¢¤Ã¤¿¤â¤Î¤¬¼Â¤Ï¾®¤µ¤¤¤â¤Î¤Ç¡¢¸«¤¨¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ê¤â¤Î¤¬¼Â¤ÏÂç¤­¤¤¤â¤Î¤À¤È¤ï¤«¤Ã¤Æ¤¯¤ë¡¢¤È¤¤¤¦¤³¤È¤â¤¢¤ë¤È»×¤¦¤ó¤Ç¤¹¡×

¡¡È¾À¤µª¤ò·Ð¤Æ¤³¤½¤Î¡¢ÞÕ¿È¡Ê¤³¤ó¤·¤ó¡Ë¤ÎËÝÌõ¤À¤Ã¤¿¤Î¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡£

ÆüËÜÊ¸³Ø¼Ô¤Î¥É¥Ê¥ë¥É¡¦¥­¡¼¥ó¤µ¤ó¡Ê1922Ç¯À¸¤Þ¤ì¡Ë¤Ï¡¢18ºÐ¤Î»þ¤Ë¡ÖThe Tale of Genji(¸»»áÊª¸ì)¡×¤È½Ð²ñ¤¤¡¢96ºÐ¤ÇË´¤¯¤Ê¤ë¤Þ¤Ç¡¢ÆüËÜ¤ÎÊ¸³Ø¤äÊ¸²½¤ÎÌ¥ÎÏ¤òÅÁ¤¨¤ë¤³¤È¤ËË×Æ¬¤·¡¢ËÄÂç¤Ê¸¦µæÀ®²Ì¤òÈ¯É½¤·Â³¤±¤¿¡£ÆüËÜ¤Î¡ÖÂç²¸¿Í¡×¤Ï¤É¤ó¤Ê»þÂå¤òÀ¸¤­¡¢»ä¤¿¤Á¤Ë²¿¤òÅÁ¤¨¡¢Ì¤Íè¤Ë²¿¤ò»Ä¤½¤¦¤È¤·¤¿¤Î¤«¡£ËÜ¿Í¤Î±ÑÊ¸¤ä¡¢2022Ç¯4·î¤ËÁÏ´©100Ç¯¤ò·Þ¤¨¤¿±Ñ»ú¡ÖThe Mainichi¡×¤Î»æÌÌ¤È¤È¤â¤Ë¡¢¤³¤Î1À¤µª¤Î»þ¶õ¤òÎ¹¤¹¤ë¡£

¡¡1922Ç¯6·î18Æü¡¢ÊÆ¥Ë¥å¡¼¥è¡¼¥¯»Ô¥Ö¥ë¥Ã¥¯¥ê¥óÃÏ¶èÀ¸¤Þ¤ì¡£ÆüËÜÊ¸³Ø¸¦µæ¼Ô¡£¥³¥í¥ó¥Ó¥¢Âç³ØÌ¾ÍÀ¶µ¼ø¡£¥³¥í¥ó¥Ó¥¢Âç³ØÂç³Ø±¡¡¢¥±¥ó¥Ö¥ê¥Ã¥¸Âç³Ø¸¦µæ°÷¤ò·Ð¤Æ53Ç¯¤«¤éµþÅÔÂç³ØÂç³Ø±¡¤ËÎ±³Ø¡£Ã«ºê½á°ìÏº¡¢ÀîÃ¼¹¯À®¡¢»°ÅçÍ³µªÉ×¤Ê¤É¤ÎÊ¸¿Í¤È¸òÎ®¤·¤¿¡£È¾À¤µª°Ê¾å¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤Ã¤ÆÆüÊÆ¤ò¹Ô¤­Íè¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢ÆüËÜ¤ÎÊ¸³Ø¡¢Ê¸²½¤Î¸¦µæ¤òÂ³¤±¡¢¤½¤ÎÌ¥ÎÏ¤ò±ÑÊ¸¤ÇÀ¤³¦¤Ø¤ÈÈ¯¿®¤·¤¿¡£2008Ç¯¤Ë¤ÏÊ¸²½·®¾Ï¤ò¼õ¾Ï¡£11Ç¯¤ÎÅìÆüËÜÂç¿ÌºÒ¤ÎÄ¾¸å¤Ë¡¢ÆüËÜ¹ñÀÒ¤ò¼èÆÀ¡£²í¹æ¤Ï¡Öµ´ÅÜÌÄÌç¡×¡£19Ç¯2·î24Æü¡¢96ºÐ¤Ç±ÊÌ²¡£¼ç¤ÊÃø½ñ¤Ë¡ÖÆüËÜÊ¸³Ø¤ÎÎò»Ë¡×¡ÖÉ´Âå¤Î²áµÒ¡×¡ÖEmperor of Japan: Meiji and His World, 1852-1912¡×¡ÊË®Ìõ¡ÖÌÀ¼£Å·¹Ä¡×¡Ë¤Ê¤É¡£