エルトン・ジョンと彼の長年のコラボレーター、バーニー・トーピンのガーシュウィン賞受賞を祝い、3月20日に米ワシントンD.C.で開かれた式典で、メタリカ、アニー・レノックス、ジョニ・ミッチェルらが、エルトン＆バーニー作の名曲をパフォーマンスした。

2007年に米国議会図書館が設立した同アワードは、ポピュラー音楽に多大な貢献を果たし、世界の文化に大きな影響を及ぼした作曲家／演奏家たちへ贈られる。

エルトンとバーニーを称えるスペシャル・パフォーマンスは、メタリカによる「Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding」で始まったという。メタリカは翌日、「俺らの友人、エルトン・ジョンとバーニー・トーピンの功績を称える今年のガーシュウィン賞で、素晴らしい時間を過ごした」と、式典で撮影された写真をSNSに投稿している。

アニー・レノックスは「Border Song」、ジョニ・ミッチェルはブランディ・カーライル、レノックスらと「I’m Still Standing」、チャーリー・プースは「Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me」、ガース・ブルックスは「Daniel」などをパフォーマンスしたという。

この式典の模様は、アメリカで4月8日にPBSネットワークより放送される。

Ako Suzuki