エルトン・ジョン＆バーニー・トーピンを称え、メタリカ、J・ミッチェルらがパフォーマンス
エルトン・ジョンと彼の長年のコラボレーター、バーニー・トーピンのガーシュウィン賞受賞を祝い、3月20日に米ワシントンD.C.で開かれた式典で、メタリカ、アニー・レノックス、ジョニ・ミッチェルらが、エルトン＆バーニー作の名曲をパフォーマンスした。
2007年に米国議会図書館が設立した同アワードは、ポピュラー音楽に多大な貢献を果たし、世界の文化に大きな影響を及ぼした作曲家／演奏家たちへ贈られる。
アニー・レノックスは「Border Song」、ジョニ・ミッチェルはブランディ・カーライル、レノックスらと「I’m Still Standing」、チャーリー・プースは「Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me」、ガース・ブルックスは「Daniel」などをパフォーマンスしたという。
この式典の模様は、アメリカで4月8日にPBSネットワークより放送される。
Ako Suzuki
We had an incredible time last night at this year’s #GershwinPrize for Popular Song, recognizing the achievements of our friends Elton John and Bernie Taupin. Catch our performance of "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding" as well as songs by @jonimitchell, @garthbrooks,… pic.twitter.com/Xt1huDSGyv— Metallica (@Metallica) March 21, 2024