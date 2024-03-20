March 20th is a holiday in Japan, the Spring Vernal Equinox day which marks the start of the spring season. And the most beloved season for all Japanese is to come, Sakura- Cherry Blossom in bloom. You can't miss the season when the city or town becomes slightly pink, and the petals start to blow in the wind and swirl into the ponds and streets. The world seems in peace but also tells us that there is no such thing as eternity. Cherry blossoms are exceptional to the Japanese and have been admired in poems and arts and sometimes food. So, when does it start to bloom?

Japan Weather Association announced the latest Cherry Blossom Forecast on March 19th. The forecast dates were pushed back two to three days later than last week’s forecast due to the recent cold weather.

Tokyo and Kyoto are predicted to start on March 24th, and Osaka is predicted to be on March 25th. Kochi from March 20th and Hiroshima and Nagoya will be 22nd. These are the dates from “Hyohonboku”, the sample tree of "Somei Yoshino", so some areas can start blooming earlier. But by the end of March, cherry blossoms will start to bloom in areas across Kyushu to Hokuriku and Southern Tohoku. There will be "Full bloom" in many areas in early April.

Traveling in late April? Don't worry, you can still enjoy the cherry blossoms in the northern parts of Japan. Sendai is predicted to be from April 1st, and Aomori be April 19th and Sapporo be April 29th.The great joy of living or visiting Japan is that you can enjoy the cherry blossoms for quite a long time if you travel. But forecasts change due to the temperature so don’t forget to check the updates for your travel plans.

