Robert Downey, Jr. backstage with Ke Huy Yuan after winning the Oscar® for Actor in a Supporting Role during the live ABC telecast of the 96th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

2024年（第96回）アカデミー賞では、前年の『エブリシング・エブリウェア・オール・アット・ワンス』（2023）で助演男優賞受賞に輝いたキー・ホイ・クァンが、同賞のプレゼンテーターを務めた。受賞したのはロバート・ダウニー・Jr.だ。

ダウニー・Jr.とクァンはオフステージで握手したり、ともに写真を撮ったり、肩を組む姿がキャッチされている。助演男優賞に輝いた間柄として、互いを讃えあっているようだ。

2023年のクァン、2024年のダウニー・Jr.は共に初の受賞。共演こそないが、クァンは「ロキ」O.B.役、ダウニー・Jr.はアイアンマン／トニー・スターク役と、共にマーベル作品で活躍したという縁もある。

