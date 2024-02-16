ドゥニ・ヴィルヌーヴ監督によるSF超大作『DUNE/デューン 砂の惑星』（2021）の続編『デューン 砂の惑星 PART2』のワールドプレミアがロンドンで開催された。あわせて、海外のジャーナリストたちによる感想コメントも一斉に到着している。

『デューン 砂の惑星』は砂漠惑星アラキスを舞台に、アトレイデス家の1人息子ポール・アトレイデスの過酷な冒険譚を描いた作品。『PART2』では、一族を壊滅させられ母親とともに唯一生き残ったポールが、宿敵ハルコンネン家との最終決戦に挑む。

本編をいち早く鑑賞したジャーナリストたちからは「傑作」の声が相次ぎ、なかには「『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング』と並ぶ画期的な原典の決定版」との賛辞も。はじめとする出演者への支持も見られた。

『デューン 砂の惑星 PART2』最速感想レビューコメント

「『デューン 砂の惑星 PART2』は大成功だ。1作目よりも没入できるのに、さらに親密。ドゥニ・ヴィルヌーヴは疎外された小説の後半部分を面白く、アクションたっぷりの大作へとスリム化することに成功している。戦闘シークエンスは『（ロード・オブ・ザ・リング／）二つの塔』級の熟達度。ゼンデイヤはスターだ。」（Hoai-Tran Bui,Inverse）

DUNE: PART TWO is a triumph. Even more immense than the first, but much more intimate - Denis Villeneuve manages to streamline the more alienating second half of the book into a riveting, action-packed epic. TWO TOWERS-level mastery of battle sequences. Zendaya is the star. - Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui)

「『デューン 砂の惑星 PART2』に圧倒されました。『PART 1』より没入的で、触り心地が良く、感動的。アクションの鮮明さ、重厚さ、スケールは驚異的。私にとってこの作品全体は、『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング』と並んで、画期的な原典の決定版として高尚な位置を占めている。」（Jordan Farley,Total Film）

Blown away by . Found it even more immersive, tactile and emotional than Part One. The clarity, heft and scale of the action is staggering. For me, the whole occupies a rarified place alongside The Lord of the Rings as the definitive version of a seminal text. - Jordan Farley (@JordanFarley)

「間違いなくドゥニ・ヴィルヌーヴ終生の大作です。『デューン 砂の惑星 PART2』は傑作です。

観客をアクションの中に放り込み、完全に没入させ、心を掴み、そして最終的には衝撃を与える。ティモシー・シャラメとゼンデイヤの演技はかつてないほど素晴らしい。

本当に驚くべき映画作り。恐れ入りました。」（Emily Murray,Games Radar）

Arguably Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus, is a masterpiece.



Throwing you right into the action, it is totally immersive, gripping, and ultimately devastating. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya have never been better.



Just truly remarkable filmmaking - I’m in awe - Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray)

「『デューン 砂の惑星 PART2』を観て、私はサンドワームに乗ったと言える。（賢い変更も多少あるものの）ファンが待ち望んでいた忠実な映画化であり、魔法のような体験。狂信とポストコロニアル政治についての魅力的な考査が、息をのむような超大作に包まれている。」（Eric Eisenberg,Cinema Blend）

Having watched , I can say I have ridden a sandworm. It's a magical experience, and the faithful adaptation fans have been waiting for (albeit w/ some smart changes). A fascinating examination of zealotry & postcolonial politics wrapped in a breathtaking blockbuster. - Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg)

「『デューン 砂の惑星 PART2』は巨大な叙事詩であり、グリーグ・フレイザーの卓越した撮影術からパトリス・ヴァーメットの壮大な世界構築まで、技術のマスタークラスを結集させた傑作。ドゥニ・ヴィルヌーヴは、後世に残る最高のSF映画を監督する大作を完成させた。」（Jazz Tangcay,Variety）

is a giant epic, a masterclass of crafts from Greig Fraser’s exceptional photography to Patrice Vermette’s magnificent world building. Denis Villeneuve has delivered his magnus opus directing one of the best sci-fi films for generations to come. - Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt)

「『デューン 砂の惑星 PART2』はドゥニの最高傑作であるだけでなく、世代を超えたSF叙事詩の決定版。盲目的な狂信と腐敗の悲劇的物語。美学とムードの壮大で、魂のこもった、畏敬の念を抱かせる傑作であり、ポールの波乱に満ちた旅と美しく呼応している。言葉が出ません！」（Griffin Schiller,Filmspeak）

is not only Denis's magnum opus; it's the definitive sci-fi epic of a generation. A tragic tale of blind fanaticism & corruption. A spectacular, soulful, awe-inspiring masterclass of aesthetics & mood beautifully echoing Paul's turbulent journey. Left me speechless! - Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller)

「『デューン 砂の惑星 PART2』はとんでもなく感動的だ。ヴィルヌーヴは、本当に先見の明がある瞬間を生み出してくれました。オースティン・バトラーは実に変幻自在な演技を披露している（メイクの話じゃないですよ）。とても感動的なエンディング。少しだけ長い感じもする？イエス。翌日には、観たことを忘れてしまったかな？イエス。それでも、大作に違いない。」（Gregory Ellwood,The Playlist）

Dune: Part Two is damn impressive. Villeneuve crafts some truly VISIONARY moments. Austin Butler gives a truly transformative performance (and not talking makeup either). Very moving ending. A wee bit long? Yes. Did I forget I saw it the next day? Yes. Still, gonna be massive. - Gregory Ellwood - The Playlist (@TheGregoryE)

『デューン 砂の惑星 PART2』は2024年3月8日（金）から3日間限定で先行上映スタート。3月15日（金）より日本公開。

