CHAIがバンド活動終了 1月末から開催の「We The CHAI Tour！」がラストツアーに
“NEOかわいい”というコンセプトを掲げ、世界的な活動を続けてきた“ニュー・エキサイト・オンナバンド”CHAIが、1月より開催する全国ツアー「We The CHAI Tour！」最終日3月12日の東京公演をもって、バンド活動を終了することを発表した。
【写真】“NEOかわいい”CHAIがバンド活動終了を発表 日本語＆英語でのコメント
マナ（Vo・Key）、カナ（Vo・Gt）、ユウキ（Ba・Cho）、ユナ（Dr・Cho）によるバンド・CHAI。これまで日本のみならず世界の名だたる大型野外フェスへの出演や、NIRVANAが所属していたことで有名なアメリカの老舗レーベルSUB POPとの契約など日本人アーティストとして海外で数多くの偉業を成し遂げてきた。昨今多くの日本人アーティストが海外進出をしているが、その先駆け的な存在だ。
ラストツアーとなる「We The CHAI Tour！」は1月28日の札幌公演を皮切りに3月12日東京・六本木EX THEATER ROPPONGIまで計16公演。最後のCHAIの雄姿を見届けたい。
メンバーコメントは以下の通り。
■CHAI
みんないつも応援ありがとう！
このたびCHAIは次のツアーを最後に「NEOかわいいをフォーエバー」(＝かいさん)することにしました。
CHAIがずっと発信してきた「セルフラブ」、なりたい自分になることをこれからも自分たちがかなえていくために、メンバーそれぞれの道を進むことにしました。
突然の発表になってしまってごめんね。
応援してくれたみんなのお陰でCHAIは世界中にライブに行けて、いっぱい愛と勇気をもらったよ。
これからもメンバーそれぞれがいろんな生き方でNEOかわいいを伝えていくもんで、これからもよろしくお願いします。
今までホントにありがとテンキュ〜〜〜！
これからもずっとみんなを愛してるよ。
最後に日本各地のNEO KAWAII BABIESにLOVEを伝えに会いに行くもんで素敵な時間を過ごそうね〜☆
NEOかわいい is フォーエバー
CHAI
※英語版は以下の通り。
＜英語版コメント＞
First of all, we want to thank everyone for all of the support you give us！
We are sad to let you know that, following our upcoming Japan tour, CHAI will eternalize NEO KAWAII（＝parting ways as a band）.
To continue our journey of self-love, as CHAI have always said, and to continue to fulfill our own personal visions, we have decided to go our separate ways.
We are so sorry to surprise you with this news.
CHAI would never have been able to travel the world without all of your support, and we cannot thank you enough for the love and courage you have given us.
Each of the members will continue to represent and spread NEO KAWAII in our own individual ways, so we would greatly appreciate your support in the future too.
TEN‐KYUUUU so much for everything！
We love you so much, now and forever
We will travel Japan on our last tour to give LOVE to all of our NEO KAWAII BABIES one last time, so let’s have the best time together☆
NEO KAWAII IS FOREVER
