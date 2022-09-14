Microsoft製品に緊急の脆弱性、ただちに累積更新プログラムなどの適用を
米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は9月13日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases September 2022 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。
これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
September 2022 Security Updates - Release Notes - Security Update Guide - Microsoft
Security Update Guide - Microsoft
Security Update Guide - Microsoft
脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。
.NET and Visual Studio
.NET Framework
Azure Arc
Cache Speculation
HTTP.sys
Microsoft Dynamics
Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
Microsoft Graphics Component
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Office SharePoint
Microsoft Office Visio
Microsoft Windows ALPC
Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
Network Device Enrollment Service (NDES)
Role: DNS Server
Role: Windows Fax Service
SPNEGO Extended Negotiation
Visual Studio Code
Windows Common Log File System Driver
Windows Credential Roaming Service
Windows Defender
Windows Distributed File System (DFS)
Windows DPAPI (Data Protection Application Programming Interface)
Windows Enterprise App Management
Windows Event Tracing
Windows Group Policy
Windows IKE Extension
Windows Kerberos
Windows Kernel
Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol
Windows ODBC Driver
Windows OLE
Windows Photo Import API
Windows Print Spooler Components
Windows Remote Access Connection Manager
Windows Remote Procedure Call
Windows TCP/IP
Windows Transport Security Layer (TLS)
セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。CISAは、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は、内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。
外部サイト
「Microsoft(マイクロソフト)」をもっと詳しく