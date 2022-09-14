米国土安全保障省サイバーセキュリティ・インフラストラクチャセキュリティ庁(CISA: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency)は9月13日(米国時間)、「Microsoft Releases September 2022 Security Updates｜CISA」において、Windowsなど複数のMicrosoft製品に複数の脆弱性が存在すると伝えた。

これら脆弱性を悪用されると、遠隔から攻撃者によって影響を受けたシステムの制御権が乗っ取られる危険性がある。脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

September 2022 Security Updates - Release Notes - Security Update Guide - Microsoft

脆弱性が存在するとされるプロダクトは次のとおり。

.NET and Visual Studio

.NET Framework

Azure Arc

Cache Speculation

HTTP.sys

Microsoft Dynamics

Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)

Microsoft Graphics Component

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Office SharePoint

Microsoft Office Visio

Microsoft Windows ALPC

Microsoft Windows Codecs Library

Network Device Enrollment Service (NDES)

Role: DNS Server

Role: Windows Fax Service

SPNEGO Extended Negotiation

Visual Studio Code

Windows Common Log File System Driver

Windows Credential Roaming Service

Windows Defender

Windows Distributed File System (DFS)

Windows DPAPI (Data Protection Application Programming Interface)

Windows Enterprise App Management

Windows Event Tracing

Windows Group Policy

Windows IKE Extension

Windows Kerberos

Windows Kernel

Windows LDAP - Lightweight Directory Access Protocol

Windows ODBC Driver

Windows OLE

Windows Photo Import API

Windows Print Spooler Components

Windows Remote Access Connection Manager

Windows Remote Procedure Call

Windows TCP/IP

Windows Transport Security Layer (TLS)

セキュリティアップデートの対象となる製品は多岐にわたる上、脆弱性の一部は深刻度が緊急（Critical）に分類されており注意が必要。CISAは、上記のセキュリティ情報をチェックするとともに、必要に応じてアップデートを適用することを推奨している。

MicrosoftはすでにWindows Updateなどを通じて修正プログラムの配信を行っている。該当する製品を使用している場合は、内容を確認するとともに迅速にアップデートを適用することが望まれる。