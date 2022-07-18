 
飛行機に乗っていたら、隣でiMacを使い始めた人がいて、びっくりした、とユーザーが写真を投稿しています。

オタクパワー炸裂？

トッド・マスター氏（@MasterActual）は、「これまで見た中で最も素晴らしいオタクパワーのひとつ」と称し、機内で隣に座っていた男性がiMacを使用する様子をソーシャルメディアに投稿しました。
 


 
マスター氏いわく、写真はちゃんと本人の許可を取って撮影したとのことです。パニックを避けるため、一応顔にモザイクをかけたそうです。
 
スケール感をよりわかりやすくするため、同氏は自身がノートパソコンを広げている様子も含めて再度写真投稿しています。
 


 
 
Source:@MasterActual/Twitter
Photo:Apple
(lexi)