



飛行機に乗っていたら、隣でiMacを使い始めた人がいて、びっくりした、とユーザーが写真を投稿しています。

トッド・マスター氏（@MasterActual）は、「これまで見た中で最も素晴らしいオタクパワーのひとつ」と称し、機内で隣に座っていた男性がiMacを使用する様子をソーシャルメディアに投稿しました。



In one of the most amazing nerd power moves I've ever seen. The dude on the flight next to me is straight up using an iMac for his in-flight computing needs. pic.twitter.com/mI6WVjSjVt

— Todd Master (@MasterActual) July 13, 2022