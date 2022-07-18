機内でiMacを使用し始めた強者がいたとの報告
飛行機に乗っていたら、隣でiMacを使い始めた人がいて、びっくりした、とユーザーが写真を投稿しています。
オタクパワー炸裂？
トッド・マスター氏（@MasterActual）は、「これまで見た中で最も素晴らしいオタクパワーのひとつ」と称し、機内で隣に座っていた男性がiMacを使用する様子をソーシャルメディアに投稿しました。
In one of the most amazing nerd power moves I've ever seen. The dude on the flight next to me is straight up using an iMac for his in-flight computing needs. pic.twitter.com/mI6WVjSjVt
— Todd Master (@MasterActual) July 13, 2022
マスター氏いわく、写真はちゃんと本人の許可を取って撮影したとのことです。パニックを避けるため、一応顔にモザイクをかけたそうです。
スケール感をよりわかりやすくするため、同氏は自身がノートパソコンを広げている様子も含めて再度写真投稿しています。
It's a little hard to get the full sense of scale in the original photo, but for comparison, this is my work laptop next to this dude's rig pic.twitter.com/ayzW6AkXim
— Todd Master (@MasterActual) July 15, 2022
Source:@MasterActual/Twitter
Photo:Apple
(lexi)