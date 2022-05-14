新型Apple TVが年内発売か〜販売価格が安くなる可能性も
アナリストのミンチー・クオ氏が、Appleは新型Apple TVを2022年下半期（7月〜12月）に発売するとの予想をTwitterに投稿しました。
販売価格値下げで、販売台数増加の期待
クオ氏は新型Apple TVについて、コストが改善されることで、ハードウェアだけではなくコンテンツやサービスを統合して提供しているAppleの戦略が、競合他社との差を縮めるのに有効に働くと述べています。
コストの改善により、販売価格が現行モデルよりも安くなることが期待されます。
Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors.
— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 13, 2022
2022年5月14日午前0時20分現在、Apple TV HDの販売価格は税込17,800円、Apple TV 4Kは32GBモデルが税込21,800円、64GBモデルが税込23,800円です。
Source:郭明錤（@mingchikuo）/Twitter, Apple (1), (2)
