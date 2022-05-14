



アナリストのミンチー・クオ氏が、Appleは新型Apple TVを2022年下半期（7月〜12月）に発売するとの予想をTwitterに投稿しました。

クオ氏は新型Apple TVについて、コストが改善されることで、ハードウェアだけではなくコンテンツやサービスを統合して提供しているAppleの戦略が、競合他社との差を縮めるのに有効に働くと述べています。



コストの改善により、販売価格が現行モデルよりも安くなることが期待されます。



Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors.

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 13, 2022