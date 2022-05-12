



Googleが、Google I/O 2022において、今秋発売予定のGoogle pixel Watchをお披露目した他、Pixel Buds Proを発表しました。

Google Pixel WatchはGoogle Pixel 7/7 Pro同様、今秋発売予定です。







Google Pixel Watchのデザインは、これまでリークされてきたものと同様です。







Google Pixel Watchには、ナビゲーションや通知が改善された改良版のWear OSユーザーインターフェースが採用される予定です。







#GooglePixelWatch* helps you stay connected with helpful features like Google Assistant, @GoogleMaps and Google Wallet**

Get answers, make calls, send messages, pay, control your home and more-right from your wrist.**#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/JrU6wYlKlb

— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022