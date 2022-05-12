Google Pixel Watchをお披露目、Pixel Buds Pro発表
Googleが、Google I/O 2022において、今秋発売予定のGoogle pixel Watchをお披露目した他、Pixel Buds Proを発表しました。
Google Pixel Watchはリーク情報通り
Google Pixel WatchはGoogle Pixel 7/7 Pro同様、今秋発売予定です。
Google Pixel Watchのデザインは、これまでリークされてきたものと同様です。
Google Pixel Watchには、ナビゲーションや通知が改善された改良版のWear OSユーザーインターフェースが採用される予定です。
Pixel Watch features
- Circular dome design
- Tactile crown
- Customisable bands
- WearOS
- Google Assistant
- Google Wallet support
- Google Home app support
- Fitbit integration#GoogleIO2022 pic.twitter.com/XZg0KVa23g
#GooglePixelWatch* helps you stay connected with helpful features like Google Assistant, @GoogleMaps and Google Wallet**
Get answers, make calls, send messages, pay, control your home and more-right from your wrist.**#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/JrU6wYlKlb
Pixel Buds Proの特徴と発売日
Pixel Buds Proには、アクティブノイズキャンセリング機能が搭載されています。Pixel Buds Proのバッテリー駆動時間は、アクティブノイズキャンセリング機能をオンにした状態で7時間です。
Googleは今年後半にPixel Buds Proのアップデートを提供し、空間オーディオに対応させる予定です。
Pixel Buds Proは7月21日に、199ドル（約25,800円）で発売されます。
同モデルには、レモングラス、チャコール、フォグ、コーラルの4種類の本体カラーが用意されます。
#PixelBuds Pro come in four fun colors!
Which one will you go with?#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/NEqFbySUSL
