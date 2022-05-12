 
Googleが、Google I/O 2022において、今秋発売予定のGoogle pixel Watchをお披露目した他、Pixel Buds Proを発表しました。

Google Pixel Watchはリーク情報通り

Google Pixel WatchはGoogle Pixel 7/7 Pro同様、今秋発売予定です。
 

 
Google Pixel Watchのデザインは、これまでリークされてきたものと同様です。
 

 
Google Pixel Watchには、ナビゲーションや通知が改善された改良版のWear OSユーザーインターフェースが採用される予定です。
 

 


 

Pixel Buds Proの特徴と発売日


 
Pixel Buds Proには、アクティブノイズキャンセリング機能が搭載されています。Pixel Buds Proのバッテリー駆動時間は、アクティブノイズキャンセリング機能をオンにした状態で7時間です。
 
Googleは今年後半にPixel Buds Proのアップデートを提供し、空間オーディオに対応させる予定です。
 
Pixel Buds Proは7月21日に、199ドル（約25,800円）で発売されます。
 
同モデルには、レモングラス、チャコール、フォグ、コーラルの4種類の本体カラーが用意されます。
 

 


 
 
Source:9to5Google (1), (2)
(FT729)